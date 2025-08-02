Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 2
|
Currency
|
Rial on August 2
|
Rial on July 31
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
573,608
|
569,213
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
760,722
|
755,519
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
711,034
|
701,582
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,302
|
58,421
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,923
|
55,420
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
88,814
|
87,492
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,579
|
6,491
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,190
|
154,993
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,877,823
|
1,861,426
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
202,268
|
200,625
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
387,451
|
381,792
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,075
|
72,512
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,490,253
|
1,478,642
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
416,297
|
411,996
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
339,061
|
336,441
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,793
|
31,694
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,108
|
14,025
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,171
|
7,027
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,585
|
156,377
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,809
|
43,449
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
371,011
|
367,163
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,962
|
151,790
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,525,553
|
1,513,864
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
444,602
|
439,794
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
469,154
|
464,160
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,037
|
18,833
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
273
|
271
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
410,992
|
405,474
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
105,352
|
104,599
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,563
|
79,117
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,764,034
|
1,741,811
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
134,133
|
134,246
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
412,934
|
408,915
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
809,038
|
802,839
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
662,850
|
652,792
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
105,645
|
104,860
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,200
|
210,452
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,026
|
34,606
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,345
|
8,272
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,885
|
173,825
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
337,417
|
334,832
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
993,465
|
983,638
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,812
|
59,520
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
163,457
|
162,220
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,610
|
4,617
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 830,262 rials and $1 costs 718,480 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 806,553 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,553 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment