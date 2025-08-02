Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 2, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped down compared to July 31. The official rate for $1 is 573,608 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,850 rials. On July 31, the euro was priced at 652,792 rials.

Currency Rial on August 2 Rial on July 31 1 US dollar USD 573,608 569,213 1 British pound GBP 760,722 755,519 1 Swiss franc CHF 711,034 701,582 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,302 58,421 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,923 55,420 1 Danish krone DKK 88,814 87,492 1 Indian rupee INR 6,579 6,491 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,190 154,993 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,877,823 1,861,426 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,268 200,625 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,451 381,792 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,075 72,512 1 Omani rial OMR 1,490,253 1,478,642 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,297 411,996 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,061 336,441 1 South African rand ZAR 31,793 31,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,108 14,025 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,171 7,027 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,585 156,377 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,809 43,449 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 371,011 367,163 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,962 151,790 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,525,553 1,513,864 1 Singapore dollar SGD 444,602 439,794 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,154 464,160 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,037 18,833 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,992 405,474 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,352 104,599 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,563 79,117 100 Thai baht THB 1,764,034 1,741,811 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,133 134,246 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,934 408,915 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 809,038 802,839 1 euro EUR 662,850 652,792 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,645 104,860 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,200 210,452 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,026 34,606 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,345 8,272 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,885 173,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,417 334,832 100 Philippine pesos PHP 993,465 983,638 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,812 59,520 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,457 162,220 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,610 4,617

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 830,262 rials and $1 costs 718,480 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 806,553 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,553 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.