Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 2

2025-08-02 02:08:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped down compared to July 31.

The official rate for $1 is 573,608 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,850 rials. On July 31, the euro was priced at 652,792 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 2

Rial on July 31

1 US dollar

USD

573,608

569,213

1 British pound

GBP

760,722

755,519

1 Swiss franc

CHF

711,034

701,582

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,302

58,421

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,923

55,420

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,814

87,492

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,579

6,491

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,190

154,993

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,877,823

1,861,426

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,268

200,625

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,451

381,792

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,075

72,512

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,490,253

1,478,642

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,297

411,996

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,061

336,441

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,793

31,694

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,108

14,025

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,171

7,027

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,585

156,377

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,809

43,449

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

371,011

367,163

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,962

151,790

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,525,553

1,513,864

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

444,602

439,794

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,154

464,160

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,037

18,833

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,992

405,474

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,352

104,599

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,563

79,117

100 Thai baht

THB

1,764,034

1,741,811

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,133

134,246

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,934

408,915

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

809,038

802,839

1 euro

EUR

662,850

652,792

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,645

104,860

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,200

210,452

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,026

34,606

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,345

8,272

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,885

173,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,417

334,832

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

993,465

983,638

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,812

59,520

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,457

162,220

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,610

4,617

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 830,262 rials and $1 costs 718,480 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 806,553 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,553 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

MENAFN02082025000187011040ID1109875442

