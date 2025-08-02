Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Injured In Russian Drone And Artillery Strikes In Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-08-02 02:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

A drone strike hit the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district overnight, injuring a 30-year-old man. The attack ignited a fire on the roof of a private house, which was later extinguished. An outbuilding was destroyed, and damage was reported to an administrative building, four private homes, and several vehicles.

In the Mezhova community, Russian forces deployed FPV drones, wounding two people and damaging two private houses and a car.



 Read also: Russian attacks kill one, injure nine in Kherson region

Meanwhile, the Nikopol district came under attacks from both drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske community were targeted, resulting in damage to two apartment buildings, a private house, outbuildings, a car, and a power line. Fires broke out during the strikes but were successfully extinguished.

As previously reported, two people were injured in Russian attacks on the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts earlier the same day.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109875439

