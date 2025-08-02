Durand Cup: Indian Navy Edge Past Real Kashmir FC By 2-1
Goals from Vijay Marandi (6th min) and Sreyas V G (70th min) ensured full points for the Sailors, while Franck William Sessegnon's 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for the Snow Leopards.
The Sailors struck early in the sixth minute when Roshan Panna made a slick run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box.
Marandi timed his run well and tapped it in with his knee, handing Navy the lead amid loud cheers from the local crowd.
The first half saw some end-to-end action, but the score remained 1-0 in Navy's favour going into the break. Ahteeb, who looked lively, was denied twice, once by a tight angle save from Bhaskar and another by misfiring just before the half-time whistle.Read Also Real Kashmir To Start Durand Cup Campaign Against Indian Navy Real Kashmir Defeats Downtown Heroes In Srinagar Premier League
Real Kashmir resumed the second half with high-press strategy.
Their persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Sessegnon levelled the score. The Ivory Coast player made a sharp run behind Navy's backline to latch onto a sublime long ball from Seila Toure and finished confidently past Bhaskar Roy.
But the Sailors were quick to regain their lead. Just six minutes later, in the 70th minute, Panna once again turned provider.
His low diagonal pass found Sreyas V G inside the right edge of the box, who finished with precision from his right foot to restore Navy's advantage at 2-1. In the end, the Indian Navy walked away with all three points and climbed to the top of Group F.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment