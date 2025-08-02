Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award, Shares Heartfelt Thanks: 'Cherishing This Moment..'

King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is beaming with joy after winning his first-ever National Film Award. The actor bagged the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful performance in 'Jawan.' Even though he is recovering from an injury, Shah Rukh made sure to thank his fans and everyone who supported him on his journey.

In a video shared on X, Shah Rukh appeared in a black t-shirt and a beanie, with his arm in a sling. He stood in front of a bookshelf, smiling warmly, despite being a little "indisposed." The actor is currently healing from an injury he reportedly sustained while shooting for his upcoming film 'King.'

In the video, Shah Rukh said he is feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility."

"To be honored with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the I & B ministry, and everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor," he said in the video. SRK, known for his witty sense of humour, couldn't resist adding a touch of his signature style as he joked that he wanted to spread both arms for his fans but could only manage one, as he was a "bit indisposed."

"I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theaters and soon on the street. So, till then, just with one hand. Ready?" said SRK.

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I & B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today.... twitter/PDiAG9uuzo

- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

Shah Rukh didn't forget to thank the directors and writers who gave him strong roles in 2023. He made sure to give a special mention to Jawan director Atlee.

"So, thank you, Raju sir. Thank you, Saeed. And especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award."

In January 2023, Shah Rukh made his comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus with YRF's Pathaan. The film created a storm at the box office, drawing in a massive audience. After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, SRK treated fans to another hit, Jawan, which helped him earn his first National Award. (ANI)