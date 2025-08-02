US Deploys Nuclear Submarines Near Russia In Response To Medvedev's Remarks
US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russian borders in response to recent comments by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Azernews reports.
Trump made the announcement on his“Truth Social” account, emphasizing the importance of language in international relations. “In response to the provocative statements of the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, I have given an order to deploy two nuclear submarines in the relevant areas,” he wrote.“Words are very important and can often lead to unexpected consequences. I hope this is not one of those cases.”
Medvedev had earlier criticized Trump's approach, accusing him of playing an“ultimatum game” with Moscow. In a statement on July 28, Medvedev warned that Russia, unlike Iran or Israel, considers every threat from Washington as another step toward potential war.
In a sharp rebuttal, Trump dismissed Medvedev as a“failed former president of Russia,” signaling heightened tensions between the two nations as military posturing escalates.
