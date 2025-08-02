Chennai Corporation To Revamp Two Flyover Spaces For Parking, Pedestrian Use
The initiative is part of a broader effort to make better use of idle urban spaces and improve public amenities for residents and commuters.
Under the Rs 3.75 crore redevelopment plan for the space beneath the North Usman Road–Mahalingapuram Road junction flyover in T. Nagar, provisions will be made for two-wheeler Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, to be set up in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
In addition to EV infrastructure, the site will feature designated parking for two-wheelers, five commercial kiosks to support local businesses, and essential amenities for public use.
The civic body will install eight public toilets - three for men, three for women, and two accessible for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
A Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water facility will also be provided to enhance convenience for commuters and pedestrians.
An official from the Corporation confirmed that the redevelopment will not affect existing infrastructure, such as the U-turn beneath the flyover, auto-rickshaw stands, or ambulance parking zones.
“We are ensuring that vital transport and emergency service spaces remain intact while enhancing the surrounding area,” the official said.
The redesigned space will be landscaped with trees, plant beds, ornamental lighting, and street furniture to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
Public seating areas and tactile paving will be installed to support accessibility, particularly for the visually impaired.
The area will also feature paved flooring and proper stormwater drains to ensure durability and cleanliness.
CCTV cameras and signage will be installed to enhance safety and wayfinding.
Simultaneously, a similar Rs 3.75 crore redevelopment project will be undertaken beneath the TTK Road–CP Ramaswamy Road flyover in Alwarpet.
Although this location will not include EV charging stations, it will offer organised parking for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, commercial stalls, landscaping, seating arrangements, and decorative lighting.
CCTV surveillance and upgraded drainage infrastructure will also be implemented. Separate tenders have been floated for both projects, and work is expected to begin after finalisation of the bids.
