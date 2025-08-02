CM Stalin To Launch 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the state's flagship health screening initiative, Nalam Kaakkum Stalin, on Saturday from St Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

The programme, aimed at early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases, will be rolled out across Tamil Nadu through 1,256 speciality health camps.

The initiative targets people over 40 years of age, particularly those with diabetes, hypertension, heart ailments, mental health conditions, as well as pregnant women, nursing mothers, persons with disabilities, and marginalised and tribal communities.

Each camp will provide free consultations by specialists from 15 medical departments, including cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, and AYUSH systems.

On-site diagnostic services such as ECG, ECHO, ultrasound, X-rays, and blood tests will also be offered.

Test results will be shared with patients via WhatsApp, and the camps will be conducted on all working Saturdays in schools or colleges, said Additional Chief Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking modification of an interim order that restrained the state from launching welfare schemes in the name of living political personalities.

The state urged the court to clarify that the order should not apply to the 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' scheme, as it is being launched in the name of the Chief Minister, a constitutional authority, and not a political figure in the conventional sense.

The first bench, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, had orally observed that the launch could proceed following a mention by Advocate General P.S. Raman.

However, the government opted to file a formal plea, which is expected to be heard on Monday.

In its submission, the state noted that extensive preparations had been made for the scheme, including the printing and distribution of pamphlets, brochures, and application forms.

It also stated that 800 hospitals had been linked to the programme to manage patient footfall.

"If the court's order is enforced immediately, the entire scheme will have to be put on hold, resulting in weeks of delay and waste of resources," the plea stated.

The case stems from a petition filed by former AIADMK law minister C. Ve. Shanmugam, who alleged that the scheme violates guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.