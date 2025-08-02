J&K Adds 250 MBBS Seats In 5 Years: Goi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released the state-wise MBBS seat data for the 2024-25 academic year, showing a significant increase in Jammu & Kashmir and the first-ever medical college for Ladakh.

As per the data, Jammu & Kashmir's MBBS seat count has risen from 1,135 in 2020-21 to 1,385 in 2024-25 - a net increase of 250 seats over five years.

For the first time, the Union Territory of Ladakh has been allotted 100 MBBS seats, marking its entry into India's network of medical education institutions. The region had long demanded a medical college to address its shortage of healthcare professionals and improve local infrastructure.

Officials attributed the rise in J&K's capacity to the establishment of new colleges and expansion of existing ones under centrally sponsored schemes.

“This is a major step towards strengthening the healthcare system and addressing the doctor-patient ratio in both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” a senior health official said.

With 1,385 MBBS seats in 2024–25, Jammu & Kashmir ranks around 21st among all states and UTs - ahead of smaller and northeastern states like Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, but behind states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. (inputs from KNO)