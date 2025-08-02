Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Dinner Date: Expert Calls It 'Strategic Move,' Explains Flashy Meet Up At Fancy Restaurant
Both with tumultuous past relationships seemed to have stuck a chord on July 28, as they reportedly sipped cocktails at a nearby terrace bar while Trudeau's hand was clutched on Katy Perry's waist, the news outlet reported.Also Read | Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert days after dinner
A former celebrity publicist, Rob Shuter, revealed that sources close to the couple had told him that the 40-year-old singer 'really likes' the retired politician and thought their dinner was a 'date'. However, he suggested that although the former Liberal Party leader enjoyed Katy Perry's company, he considered it was 'no more than dinner'.Also Read | Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's Montreal dinner date sparks dating rumours
'I've heard [Trudeau] feels a bit ambushed by all this," Daily Mail quoted Rob Shuter as saying.
According to the former celebrity publicist, Katy Perry not only set up the dinner but Justin Trudeau as well. "He wanted tickets to her show and she invited him," he said, adding,“While that was going on, she invited him for dinner” at super-hip Le Violon – named Canada's 'Best New Restaurant.''Brand and reputational move' Also Read | Orlando Bloom, long before the split with Katy Perry, acted single months ago
Meanwhile, Toronto publicist Natasha Koifman claimed that the dinner date was a 'strategic move' amid fallout and described their unlikely connection as a“really great brand and reputational move.”
Suggesting that the former Canadian PM would benefit from the public "showmance," she informed CBC News,“I think it elevates both of their brands, for very different reasons, to be seen together.”
Notably, Katy Perry announced her split from her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom almost a month ago while Justin Trudeau separated from wife Sophie in 2023.
