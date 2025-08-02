ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: 5 Talking Points From India's Outing Day 2 Of The Oval Decider

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Day 2 of the Oval Test saw India and England trade blows. England initially dominated, but India's bowlers fought back, setting up a thrilling Day 3. The day also featured a heated exchange between KL Rahul and umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Day 2 of the Oval Test between England and India was uneven as the first half of the proceedings was dominated by the hosts, while the visitors bounced back strongly post-lunch with a spirited bowling performance n London on Friday, August 1.

After bundling out England for 247 in their first innings, Team India assumed their second innings batting and posted a total of 75/2 in 18 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep batting on 51 and 4, respectively, and took a 52-run lead, setting up an intriguing third day with both teams in the contest for the series decider.

On that note, let's take a look at key takeaways from India's outing on Day 2 of the Oval Decider:

Ahead of Day 2 of the Oval Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced that Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad after he was rested for the series finale. Bumrah played only three Tests of the five-match series against England, as it was decided before the tour. The pace spearhead featured in the Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford Tests, and sat out the Edgbaston Test.

The BCCI did not specify the reason for his release from the India squad amid the Oval decider, but India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that Jasprit Bumrah has endured significant strain during the series. He further added that team management respected his decision to feature in only three Tests out of five in the ongoing Test.

Bumrah finished the England Test tour with 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and 3.04 in five innings.

Team India suffered a quick and early collapse in their batting line-up in the first hour of the opening session of Day 2. At the start of Day 2, India were 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar batting on 52 and 19, respectively, along with their unbeaten 51-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, things nosedived for the visitors in the first innings.

Karun Nair was first to be dismissed for 57, ending his 65-run stand for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar, whose stay at the crease ended at 26, and India were reduced to 218/8. Then, the visitors lost the remaining two wickets for just four runs, with the dismissals of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for a duck, and India eventually bundled out for 224.

In total, Team India lost their remaining four wickets in just 20 runs, collapsing from 204/6 to 224 all out in 69.4 overs, despite a promising start to Day 2 through the Karun-Sundar stand.

Team India's pace bowling attack, consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep, had a forgettable outing in the first session of Day 2. After bundling out India for 224, England assumed their first innings batting, with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley taking on Indian bowlers with their aggressive approach on a green-top pitch, which often assists the seam bowlers.

Indian pacers faced 'Bazball' heat at the hands of Duckett and Crawley, who operated England's scoring rate above 7, while racing to the 50-run mark in just seven overs. However, Team India breathed a fresh air after Akash Deep managed to dismiss Ben Duckett for 43 at 92/1.

At the end of the first session, England posted a total of 109/1 after 16 overs, with Crawley and Pope batting on 52 and 12, respectively, and were trailing by 115 runs.

After a forgettable morning session, Team India bounced back strongly in the second session, thanks to a fiery performance by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, who were instrumental in bundling out England for 247, just 23 runs more than the visitors' first innings total of 224. Siraj and Krishna put up an impressive performance, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets each to bowl out England for 247, with the hosts scoring just 155 runs for their remaining nine wickets. Prasidh registered his figures of 4/62 at an economy rate of 3.90 in his spell of 16 overs, while Siraj bowled 16.2 overs and picked four wickets while conceding 86 runs at an economy rate of 5.30.

Siraj and Prasidh's impressive bowling in the second session of Day 2 helped swing the momentum back in India's favour, restricting England to just a 23-run lead.

Indian opener KL Rahul and on-field Kumar Dharmasena were involved in a heated exchange over a verbal altercation between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root in the second session. The incident took place in the 22nd over of England's first innings when Root smashed a boundary off Prasidh's final delivery of the over and then charged at him by furiously exchanging a few words while going to the non-striker's end.

The on-field umpires intervened, and other Indian players joined in to calm things. However, KL Rahul showed his support to Prasidh Krishna by arguing with the Sri Lankan umpire, who was questioned by the Indian opener whether the visitors would just bat, bowl, and leave.

Kumar Dharmasena did not like what KL Rahul said to him and reprimanded him for his tone. He also asked Rahul to meet after Day 2 of the Oval Decider.