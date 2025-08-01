UAE: Why Some Families Don't Allow Other People To Take Photos Of Their Homes

As digital interactions become a part of everyday life, UAE parents are increasingly taking strict measures to protect their families from privacy breaches and online threats.

Hajar Alteneiji, an Emirati mother, told Khaleej Times, "I am very selective about who I allow into my home. Even close relatives are not always invited. I need to be confident about every guest because once someone takes a picture of your home or your children, you cannot control where it ends up."

Recommended For You Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How will new Vice President of India be elected?

Hajar recalled instances when visitors asked to photograph her kitchen or outdoor areas, which she sometimes allowed, but she firmly rejected requests to capture bedrooms or private spaces. Her caution stems from personal experience and community stories where images shared innocently were later misused or sparked damaging rumours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a report published recently by Arabic daily, Al Khaleej, Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, assistant undersecretary for support services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stressed the importance of educating domestic workers and family members about the dangers of photographing valuable household items or family members and posting them online.

Al Nuaimi called on everyone to be responsible when posting photos on social media“to ensure a safe digital environment that protects privacy and prevents any potential problems or issues.”

Hajar, for her part, is also vigilant about her children's digital habits . After noticing her daughter's friend frequently initiating video calls and sharing images via iPad, she immediately contacted the other parent. "We rely heavily on domestic workers to monitor kids, but real awareness has to start with parents," she said. She supports introducing digital literacy in kindergarten and encourages tools to limit screen time.

Mahra Mohammad, an Emirati mother of two, echoed the same concerns. Her children are not allowed personal phones or social media access. Instead, they use iPads with restricted messaging to three family contacts, while games like Roblox and Minecraft are closely monitored. "Parents need to upgrade themselves," Mahra emphasised. "We can't just give kids iPads without knowing what they are doing. I even spend an hour a day checking who follows us, who takes screenshots, and monitoring social media activity."

Another parent, Umm Rashid, an Emirati mother, focuses on raising awareness by using stories and animated videos to show children the long-term impact of sharing photos online.

She hopes for more accessible resources, such as multilingual guides tailored for children, domestic workers, and adults, as well as innovative applications that can monitor content and send alerts. To make digital safety easier for families, she recommends creative methods like:



Displaying simple "digital rules" in a visible spot at home

Holding monthly family discussions on online safety

Using games and storytelling to teach children

Installing monitoring tools and training adults to use them Encouraging open conversations so everyone feels comfortable reporting any concerns

Legal advisor Abdulrahman Al Nabhan warned that violations of personal privacy fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes. Article 6 states that unauthorized handling of personal electronic data can result in a minimum of six months in prison and fines between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000. Penalties are higher for sensitive data such as banking details or medical records.

As families become increasingly digital, parents across the UAE are stepping up to make family cybersecurity a collective responsibility, combining awareness, legal knowledge, and active supervision to safeguard both their homes and online presence.