New Advertiser Permit In UAE: Who Needs It, Validity All You Need To Know

The UAE Media Council on July 30 announced a new rule for anyone posting ads on social media platforms. A special permit, called the 'Advertiser Permit', will soon be required for individuals who share any promotional content online.

This move is part of new efforts to make digital advertising more transparent, professional, and safe for consumers. It also aims to keep up with the fast changes in the media world by putting clear rules in place for how advertisements are posted.

Recommended For You Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How will new Vice President of India be elected?

The permit will be free for the first three years and will become mandatory in three months, the authority said. While the large community of influencers in the UAE hailed the move, many had questions regarding the implementation of the rule.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Friday, the UAE Media Council took to X to clarify common concerns. Here are answers to some of the most popular queries:

Who needs an Advertiser Permit?

Anyone who shares advertisements, whether paid or not, on social media platforms, websites, or apps must get the permit.

Do business owners need a permit to promote their own brand?

No, if they're only promoting their own business or project, they will not require the permit. However, if they hire someone else to advertise for them, that person must have the permit.

How long is the permit valid for?

The permit is valid for one year and can be renewed each year. If you don't renew it within 30 days after it expires, it will be cancelled.

What kind of business licence do I need before I can get an Advertiser Permit?

You must already have a licence that allows you to do digital media or social media marketing.

Click here for more on how to apply and the full list of rules.