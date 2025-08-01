Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Adobe Wave Analysis 1 August 2025


2025-08-01 11:04:44
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Adobe: ⬇️ Sell

– Adobe broke the key support level 360.00

– Likely to fall to support level 335.00

Adobe recently broke below the key support level 360.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave i at the start of July).

The breakout of the support level 360.00 accelerated the active impulse wave C of the medium-term ABC correction (2) from the end of May.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strong daily downtrend, Adobe can be expected to fall further to the next support level at 335.00 (the double bottom from April and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

MENAFN01082025000156011031ID1109875212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search