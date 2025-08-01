Adobe Wave Analysis 1 August 2025

Adobe: ⬇️ Sell

– Adobe broke the key support level 360.00

– Likely to fall to support level 335.00

Adobe recently broke below the key support level 360.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave i at the start of July).

The breakout of the support level 360.00 accelerated the active impulse wave C of the medium-term ABC correction (2) from the end of May.

Given the strong daily downtrend, Adobe can be expected to fall further to the next support level at 335.00 (the double bottom from April and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).