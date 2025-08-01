Great Park Live Unveils A Season Of Sounds: From Star Wars In Concert To Reggae Legends And Hip Hop Icons And More

Presented by PSQ Productions in partnership with the City of Irvine, this vibrant season

features some of the hottest touring acts, delivering orchestral magic, island vibes, and

throwback hits at Orange County's premier outdoor live music destination.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a packed schedule and more announcements on the way, Great Park Live solidifies its status as Orange County's go-to outdoor venue for diverse concerts, community nights, and cultural celebrations under the Southern California sky.

The season launches with Pacific Symphony's SummerFest series, bringing orchestral magic to Irvine. On August 2, fans can experience Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert, where the full-length film screens alongside the orchestra's live performance of John Williams' iconic score. The Symphony returns on August 8 with Beethoven's Emperor & Pictures at an Exhibition, a night featuring pianist Michelle Cann and Maestro Carl St.

"This season is all about creating moments that bring people together," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "From the excitement of a throwback festival to the magic of a live symphony under the stars, Great Park Live is where unforgettable experiences happen every week."

Slightly Stoopid's Step Into The Sun Summer Tour brings reggae and SoCal vibes to the stage on August 15, supported by Iration. The very next night, August 16, OC Summer Slam delivers a high-energy 2000's throwback party with Flo Rida, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and Pretty Ricky. Then, on September 12 and 13, Kolohe Kai will bring their two-night What Aloha Means album release summer tour celebration to Great Park Live. September 12 features special guests SOJA and Anuhea, while September 13 showcases Katchafire and Fia. Aloha attire is encouraged for this island-inspired event, adding even more rhythm and spirit to the season.

As the fall season approaches, Great Park Live continues with Rebelution and Ziggy Marley in October, followed by the Holo Holo Festival on November 1, keeping the good vibes alive well past summer.

Indie and alternative fans will have their moment on October 25 with Bleachers presents Shadow of the City West, a festival‐style celebration led by frontman Jack Antonoff and featuring Remi Wolf, The Maine, Hemlocke Springs, Bartees Strange, Chris Fleming, and Cassandra Coleman. Known for their anthemic, life‐affirming sound, Bleachers blend catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, rich synthesizer textures, and rock‐driven instrumentation. Their music fuses the DIY spirit of indie pop, the polished electronic vibes of new wave and synth‐pop, and the energy of classic and alternative rock. It is a perfect capstone to a season defined by diversity and discovery.

And for all the country fans out there, stay tuned. A surprise is coming soon.

Alongside the headline concerts, Irvine Nights: Thursday Night Market continues to draw families and friends with food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment, and rotating weekly themes. Upcoming evenings include Tropical Nights on August 14, Carnival After Dark on August 21, plus more. These free, ticketed nights have quickly become a beloved local tradition.

This is just the beginning. With more announcements on the horizon, fans are encouraged to explore the full lineup at GreatParkLive and join the mailing list to be the first to know about new shows. This summer and fall, Great Park Live truly has something for everyone.

