US, NATO Explore New Mechanism To Supply Weapons To Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are working on a new mechanism to supply weapons to Ukraine, which would involve using funds from NATO member states to cover the cost of purchasing or transporting the arms.

Western sources revealed that Washington, Kyiv, and NATO countries are jointly developing a new approach that focuses on supplying Ukraine with US-made weapons listed among Kyiv's top-priority military needs. The plan envisions delivery in batches worth around USD 500 million each. NATO countries would coordinate among themselves, under the leadership of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, to decide which members will donate or finance the weapons on the list.



Russia to face new US sanctions unless ends Ukraine war in 10 days: Trump 25 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Read Also

In a related development, a European official stated that NATO member states hope to provide weapons worth USD 10 billion to Ukraine through this mechanism, although the official did not specify a timeline for delivering the aid.

"This is just the starting point. It is an ambitious goal we are working to achieve. We are currently on that path and fully support this ambition. We need this level of support," the official added.

US President Donald Trump had previously taken a conciliatory stance toward Russia in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, which has dragged on for more than three years. However, he later threatened to impose tariffs on Moscow and take other measures if the Kremlin failed to make progress toward ending the conflict by August 8. He subsequently announced that Washington would supply weapons to Kyiv, with the costs to be covered by European allies, though he did not clarify how this would be implemented.