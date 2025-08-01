Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus M.Ryzhenkov Meets The Ambassador Of Sudan

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On August 1, 2025 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan, Omer Elamin Abdalla Fadlalla.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the situation in Sudan, topical issues on the international agenda, as well as the state and prospects of Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation.

The parties emphasised their support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, as well as the desire to resume active cooperation between the two countries.

