Ideas by Homestead Home Improvement on how to protect your home from noise pollution

Edinburgh, Scotland - As global music icons continue to light up BT Murrayfield Stadium, residents in Edinburgh are finding themselves at the heart of a vibrant cultural season that's drawing fans-and attention-from across the UK and beyond.

Earlier this summer, Taylor Swift's three-night residency at Murrayfield welcomed over 220,000 fans as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour, generating excitement and a significant boost to the local economy. According to City of Edinburgh Council data, a small number of noise-related comments were received during the performances, a not-unexpected occurrence for an event of this scale. City officials responded promptly, continuing their commitment to supporting both major events and local wellbeing.

With upcoming performances from rock legends Oasis and AC/DC scheduled for later this year and into 2025, the stadium remains a key player in Edinburgh's emergence as a destination for major music events. Anticipation is high, and most residents appear to be welcoming the buzz-quite literally-with open arms.

“It's fantastic to see Edinburgh on the tour map for artists of this calibre,” says Maggie, a resident of Roseburn.“The energy was contagious during Taylor's shows. I even heard some neighbours joining in from their gardens!”

For others, the recent musical festivities have been a fun change of pace.“My kids thought it was a festival right outside our window,” shares Derek, a father of two from Corstorphine.“They danced through every chorus-it made for a few memorable nights!”

While the excitement is palpable, homeowners near the venue are also exploring practical ways to enjoy the shows without sacrificing comfort. Ali Baird, a home energy and insulation expert at Glasgow-based Homesealed , has been helping residents throughout Scotland prepare their homes for busy event seasons.

“These concerts are a huge draw and great for the city, but if you're living close by, some simple home upgrades can make a big difference,” Ali says.

Here are five soundproofing tips Ali recommends for a quieter, more energy-efficient home:

Double or Triple Glazing –“Modern windows can significantly reduce outside noise while keeping warmth in during colder months.”

External Wall Roughcasting –“This adds a protective layer that helps dampen sound and enhances insulation.”

Cavity Wall Insulation –“Foam insulation is effective in limiting sound transmission through walls.”

Acoustic Panels & Heavy Curtains –“These are easy to install and help absorb internal echoes and exterior noise.”

Draught-Proofing –“Sealing gaps around windows and doors can help block noise and reduce energy loss.”



With more than a decade of experience in home improvements, Homesealed has seen rising demand for noise-reducing solutions, especially near busy venues like Murrayfield and Hampden Park.

“The feedback we've had from customers is that small changes can make a big impact,” Ali adds.“You can still enjoy the atmosphere-and the peace and quiet when you need it.”

As Edinburgh prepares to welcome tens of thousands of fans for the upcoming Oasis reunion and AC/DC's 2025 show, local authorities and venue organisers are working collaboratively to ensure events run smoothly for both visitors and residents alike.

Whether you're tuning in from the stands, your garden, or simply enjoying the soundtrack of a bustling city, one thing's certain: Edinburgh's summer of music is far from over.

For more tips on home soundproofing and energy efficiency, visit or contact Homesealed at 0141 266 0032 or ... .