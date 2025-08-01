AICT Releases Globalization Strategy(GS) And Launches Global Technology Services Center(GTS), Providing Global Clients With High-Level“One-Stop” Technical Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Driven by the dual forces of the global artificial intelligence technology wave and digital economic transformation, AICT officially released its Globalization Strategy(GS) and launched the Global Technology Services Center(GTS) on August 1st. This marks a crucial step for the company towards becoming a“global technology enterprise centered on customer success,” and signifies its commitment to providing global clients with high-level technical services covering the entire lifecycle of hardware and software solutions.

GS Globalization Strategy : Building a“Trinity”Global Capability System

Dr. Yan Jun, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of AICT, stated,“Global demand for integrated 'hardware + software + services' solutions is surging. The GS Globalization Strategy aims to maximize our ability to meet overseas customer needs, enhance the efficiency of cross-border deployment and local response speed, and ensure global technical compliance.”







The strategy builds global capabilities through three core projects:

1. GTS Global Technology Services Project: As the core strategic project, it focuses on providing end-to-end service closure for global customers throughout the entire lifecycle.

2. CPD Cloud Product delivery Project: Provides the technical backbone for efficient global software deployment.

3. HPD Hardware Streamlined Deployment Project: Achieves global adaptation through hardware optimization.

These three projects work synergistically to propel the company's evolution from product export to ecosystem enablement. Dr. Yan emphasized: "The GS Globalization Strategy is the core engine for building AICT's global technical service competitiveness. It will propel us towards becoming a global leader in technology services, forming our second growth curve."

GTS Center: Building World-Class“One-Stop” Service Capabilities

The establishment of the GTS Center is a pivotal measure under AICT's GS Globalization Strategy. Its core objectives are to transcend geographical boundaries, deliver mature technological products and service capabilities to global clients, meet the demand for integrated service experiences, while simultaneously improving response times, reducing delivery costs, and standardizing software and hardware delivery capabilities.

As the core vehicle of the GS strategy, GTS has launched its V1.0 service, focusing on three primary goals:

1. End-to-End Customer Value Delivery: Covering project delivery, technical support, operation & maintenance (O&M) services, upgrades & migration, and customized value-added services, providing "one-stop" technical assurance.

2. Building a Standardized and Replicable Global Service System: Adapting to regional technical standards and market demands to drive efficient global implementation of technology.

3. Streamlined Delivery Closure: Achieving transparent end-to-end process management through digital platforms, forming a service closure with "rapid front-end response and robust back-end support" to enhance customer satisfaction.

The head of the GTS Center introduced that the V1.0 service's professional team can provide customized solutions for clients in different regions based on standardized processes. In early 2026, the service will be upgraded to GTS V2.0, featuring four key breakthroughs:

1. 7x24 Zero Time-Difference Response: Global clients receive technical support anytime.

2. One-Click Deployment: Delivery cycles shortened by 80%, offering convenience and efficiency.

3. AI-Powered Proactive Alerts: Predicting and resolving potential hardware/software failures in advance to ensure business stability.

4. Open API Ecosystem: Global technology partners can integrate into the service matrix to co-build solutions.

"GTS represents not just service expansion, but a manifestation of AICT's technological confidence," stated Dr. Yan Jun. "We will leverage GTS as a fulcrum to build a round-the-clock, one-stop technical service system, ensuring our innovations benefit customers worldwide."