AICT Releases Globalization Strategy(GS) And Launches Global Technology Services Center(GTS), Providing Global Clients With High-Level“One-Stop” Technical Services
GS Globalization Strategy : Building a“Trinity”Global Capability System
Dr. Yan Jun, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of AICT, stated,“Global demand for integrated 'hardware + software + services' solutions is surging. The GS Globalization Strategy aims to maximize our ability to meet overseas customer needs, enhance the efficiency of cross-border deployment and local response speed, and ensure global technical compliance.”
The strategy builds global capabilities through three core projects:
1. GTS Global Technology Services Project: As the core strategic project, it focuses on providing end-to-end service closure for global customers throughout the entire lifecycle.
2. CPD Cloud Product delivery Project: Provides the technical backbone for efficient global software deployment.
3. HPD Hardware Streamlined Deployment Project: Achieves global adaptation through hardware optimization.
These three projects work synergistically to propel the company's evolution from product export to ecosystem enablement. Dr. Yan emphasized: "The GS Globalization Strategy is the core engine for building AICT's global technical service competitiveness. It will propel us towards becoming a global leader in technology services, forming our second growth curve."
GTS Center: Building World-Class“One-Stop” Service Capabilities
The establishment of the GTS Center is a pivotal measure under AICT's GS Globalization Strategy. Its core objectives are to transcend geographical boundaries, deliver mature technological products and service capabilities to global clients, meet the demand for integrated service experiences, while simultaneously improving response times, reducing delivery costs, and standardizing software and hardware delivery capabilities.
As the core vehicle of the GS strategy, GTS has launched its V1.0 service, focusing on three primary goals:
1. End-to-End Customer Value Delivery: Covering project delivery, technical support, operation & maintenance (O&M) services, upgrades & migration, and customized value-added services, providing "one-stop" technical assurance.
2. Building a Standardized and Replicable Global Service System: Adapting to regional technical standards and market demands to drive efficient global implementation of technology.
3. Streamlined Delivery Closure: Achieving transparent end-to-end process management through digital platforms, forming a service closure with "rapid front-end response and robust back-end support" to enhance customer satisfaction.
The head of the GTS Center introduced that the V1.0 service's professional team can provide customized solutions for clients in different regions based on standardized processes. In early 2026, the service will be upgraded to GTS V2.0, featuring four key breakthroughs:
1. 7x24 Zero Time-Difference Response: Global clients receive technical support anytime.
2. One-Click Deployment: Delivery cycles shortened by 80%, offering convenience and efficiency.
3. AI-Powered Proactive Alerts: Predicting and resolving potential hardware/software failures in advance to ensure business stability.
4. Open API Ecosystem: Global technology partners can integrate into the service matrix to co-build solutions.
"GTS represents not just service expansion, but a manifestation of AICT's technological confidence," stated Dr. Yan Jun. "We will leverage GTS as a fulcrum to build a round-the-clock, one-stop technical service system, ensuring our innovations benefit customers worldwide."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment