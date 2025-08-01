Dramabox Selected For Disney's 2025 Accelerator Program, One Of Only Four Pioneering Companies Selected

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 Disney Accelerator Program has officially launched, and DramaBox has emerged from thousands of candidates as one of only four companies selected to participate. The selection highlights DramaBox's strength and leadership as a cutting-edge vertical short drama platform, poised to help shape the future of entertainment.

The Disney Accelerator continues Disney's legacy of creative and technological leadership by engaging pioneering companies and visionary founders from around the world to support and drive innovation, technology, and immersive experiences.







"From thousands vetted, the Disney Accelerator is thrilled to welcome these four companies, who are already proving themselves to be leaders in their respective verticals," said Bonnie Rosen, GM of the Disney Accelerator. "We look forward to seeing how they work alongside our executives to create groundbreaking entertainment experiences for Disney fans."







About DramaBox

DramaBox is a global leader in short-form drama entertainment, delivering original story universes in a mobile-first format. With its innovative storytelling and high production quality, DramaBox is at the forefront of this rapidly growing content category, offering audiences a unique and immersive entertainment experience that brings joy to users worldwide.

Since its launch in April 2023, DramaBox has expanded to over 200 countries and regions, amassing more than 200 million registered users and 50 million monthly active users. Powered by strong content innovation, advanced recommendation algorithms, and deep local market operations, DramaBox continues to shape the global short drama landscape and has received numerous prestigious international awards for both its app and content.







Deep Local Content Roots

DramaBox goes far beyond simple translation by building in-house creative teams across multiple countries. These teams bring deep cultural insights and awareness of local social issues to craft original stories that resonate authentically with regional audiences, such as North America's breakout hit I Wish It Were You and Indonesia's viral success Revenge Marriage Sweet Love.

Technology-Driven Precision Reach

Combining a dual-engine recommendation system of algorithms and human curation with multi-language interfaces and localized operational strategies, DramaBox ensures its vast library of premium short dramas is precisely matched to the diverse entertainment preferences of users in over 200 countries and regions.

Localized Ecosystem Integration

DramaBox is rapidly expanding a robust network of regional partnerships and marketing channels, creating a fully localized ecosystem that spans content creation, user experience, and market outreach.

DramaBox's global journey has already earned prestigious accolades. In 2024, the platform received Google Play's Best of 2024 award for the Best for Fun category in markets such as Hong Kong and Indonesia, becoming the first short drama app to receive the honor. DramaBox also won the 2024 Sensor Tower Award for Best Short Drama App, standing out as the only short drama platform to earn this distinction.







About Disney Accelerator

The Disney Accelerator program is one of the many ways Disney invests in innovation. It offers a unique opportunity for select emerging companies that are at the cutting-edge in their fields and align with Disney's vision for the future of entertainment. Participating companies receive investment capital, as well as the opportunity to explore collaborations with leaders across The Walt Disney Company. Since 2014, more than 60 global companies have come through Disney Accelerator.