Two Top 50 Women Leaders, Kimberly Ocampo-Shah And Tracey Lee Davis Join Forces As Alignable Silicon Valley Ambassadors To Transform Small Business Networking

Kimberly Ocampo-Shah Brings Fresh Energy to Partnership with Established Ambassador Tracey Lee Davis







(Pictured) Tracey Lee Davis (L) and Kimberly Ocampo-Shah (R), Alignable Ambassadors

SILICON VALLEY, CA - Two of North America's most recognized business leaders are revolutionizing networking for Silicon Valley's small business community through their partnership as Alignable Silicon Valley Ambassadors. Kimberly Ocampo-Shah , founder of Emotional Content Productions and Los Altos Local Business Person of the Year (2024 & 2025), has joined established ambassador Tracey Lee Davis , founder of ZingPop Social Media and San Jose Local Business Person of the Year (2025), bringing new life and energy to the Silicon Valley Alliance with a mission to foster economic empowerment among small to medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs.

Both Kimberly Ocampo-Shah and Tracey Lee Davis were selected as "Top 50 Women Leaders in North America" from over 4,500 nominees, combining fresh perspective with established ambassador experience to create authentic networking experiences that prioritize relationships over transactions.

"I believe people form the strongest relationships when they're relaxed in an environment where they feel comfortable and genuinely enjoy themselves," says Kimberly Ocampo-Shah. "Our mission is to teach entrepreneurs the true power of networking-understanding that authentic relationships don't begin with elevator pitches or immediate sales attempts. When you attend a networking event, the focus shouldn't be on making a sale because you haven't yet discovered whether these fellow entrepreneurs are potential clients, referral partners, or valuable connections. You're just getting to know them as people first. Through this authentic approach, you're far more likely to cultivate genuine connections, foster meaningful relationships, and discover exceptional referral partners," added Kimberly Ocampo-Shah.

Since Kimberly Ocampo-Shah joined the ambassador program, the duo has launched their revitalized vision with two successful events: "Summer Connections" on July 14th at San Pedro Market in downtown San Jose , and "Sunshine & Connections" on July 24th at State Street Market in downtown Los Altos .

These events are free to attend with a simple RSVP through Alignable . While no membership is required, attendees are encouraged to create a free Alignable account to maximize their networking experience and easily connect with fellow attendees after the event. The platform offers additional premium membership benefits for those who choose to upgrade, but the core networking opportunities remain accessible to all.

The ambassadors are committed to hosting events at least monthly, creating sustainable community-building opportunities across Silicon Valley that drive economic empowerment through meaningful business connections.

"We want to give small businesses a voice and ensure that Silicon Valley's narrative isn't dominated solely by big tech," explains Kimberly Ocampo-Shah. "There's an incredible ecosystem of entrepreneurs and local businesses that are the backbone of our community, and they deserve platforms to be seen and heard," emphasized Kimberly Ocampo-Shah.

The partnership leverages complementary expertise – Kimberly Ocampo-Shah's authentic video storytelling through Emotional Content Productions and Tracey Lee Davis's social media and email marketing mastery through ZingPop Social Media. Together, they're creating an ecosystem of mutually beneficial partnerships, starting with spotlighting the venues that host their mixers to support small business-friendly spaces throughout the region.

The ambassadors' approach emphasizes quality connections over quantity of contacts, teaching attendees to focus on authentic human connections that lead to lasting business relationships and economic growth opportunities. Their events feature strategic introductions balanced with organic mixing and mingling time, rejecting overly structured formats in favor of natural relationship development.

With Kimberly Ocampo-Shah's fresh energy revitalizing the Silicon Valley Alliance alongside Tracey Lee Davis's established ambassador experience, the duo is positioned to transform how Silicon Valley's small to medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs connect, collaborate, and grow together toward greater economic empowerment.

For more information about upcoming Alignable Silicon Valley networking events , visit Alignable . Small to medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs within the Silicon Valley region can join the Alignable Alliance of Silicon Valley at .

For direct inquiries, contact Kimberly Ocampo-Shah at ... or (650) 933-3087.