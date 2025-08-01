Midlife, Money & Momentum: Nancy Mckenna Is Helping Women Take Control Of Their Finances

MENAFN - GetNews) New Monthly Webinars Provide a Clear Path to Financial Independence for Women Over 40







LEWES, DE - Many women spend their lives balancing careers, families, homes, and health-leaving little time for financial planning. With so much on their plates, it's easy for financial planning to take a backseat. So even women with six figure incomes can find themselves behind in their wealth-building. Nancy McKenna knows this struggle all too well, but now, she's turning her own success story into a blueprint for single women over 40 who want to rebuild their financial house and create the future they've always dreamed of having.

Nancy's money journey mirrors what many of her clients are going through. She didn't get rich by stumbling into a large inheritance or winning the lottery. Nancy built her own wealth, one savvy financial decision at a time. What's more, she did it as a single mother with two children, working as an accountant in the tech industry and then fast-tracking her wealth by investing in real estate.

Retired at 56, Nancy has been able to enjoy the fruits of her labor, but she has also experienced more than her fair share of personal tragedy and heartache - namely when her son passed after a very brief illness two weeks after his 18th birthday. Well acquainted with life's highs and lows, Nancy is the ideal mentor for the single, midlife woman struggling to take control of her finances, let alone retire early and enjoy a life of abundance.

Nancy's new monthly webinars, launching this September, are designed specifically for those who may bring home a solid paycheck yet feel financially stuck. Whether navigating the aftermath of divorce, working towards retirement, or simply tired of wondering“Where is all my money going?” clients receive the clarity, knowledge, and strategies they need to finally reclaim their financial futures. Nancy meets her clients where they are-delivering guidance on everything from paying off debt and resetting their relationship with money to making their money work harder through smart investments.

Nancy's coaching style blends essential personal finance principles with transformative mindset shifts, helping clients break cycles of scarcity, shame, or self-doubt around money. Tired of feeling behind, burned out, or like building wealth is a long shot? Join Nancy's next webinar and take the first step toward financial freedom.

To learn more about Nancy's money coaching services and register for the first monthly webinar, visit or call (925) 389-7411 today.