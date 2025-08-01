Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anti-Aircraft System Launched Against Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region

Anti-Aircraft System Launched Against Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region


2025-08-01 07:07:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

The RMA urges residents to maintain information silence - not to record or post footage of the work of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The air raid alert remains active in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts.

Read also: Putin on Trump's ultimatum: All disappointments come from overblown expectations

As previously reported by Ukrinform, starting from July 24, a differentiated air raid alert system has been introduced in the Kyiv Region . Sirens now sound only in those districts where there is a confirmed threat.

Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN01082025000193011044ID1109874900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search