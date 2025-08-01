Anti-Aircraft System Launched Against Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

The RMA urges residents to maintain information silence - not to record or post footage of the work of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The air raid alert remains active in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, starting from July 24, a differentiated air raid alert system has been introduced in the Kyiv Region . Sirens now sound only in those districts where there is a confirmed threat.

Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine