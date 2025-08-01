Anti-Aircraft System Launched Against Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region
The RMA urges residents to maintain information silence - not to record or post footage of the work of Ukrainian air defense systems.
The air raid alert remains active in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts.Read also: Putin on Trump's ultimatum: All disappointments come from overblown expectations
As previously reported by Ukrinform, starting from July 24, a differentiated air raid alert system has been introduced in the Kyiv Region . Sirens now sound only in those districts where there is a confirmed threat.
Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
