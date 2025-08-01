Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus M.Ryzhenkov Meets The Ambassador Of Sudan
On August 1, 2025 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan, Omer Elamin Abdalla Fadlalla.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the situation in Sudan, topical issues on the international agenda, as well as the state and prospects of Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation.
The parties emphasised their support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, as well as the desire to resume active cooperation between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment