Ukraine Is Ready For Swift Action For Peace And Urges Leaders' Meeting Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address , according to Ukrinform.

“Ceasefire proposals have been made long ago – Ukrainian proposals, U.S. proposals, and many others around the world have communicated this to the Russians. Each time, the only response from there has been attempts to gain more time for war, more time for terror. Russia does not operate otherwise. So it is very important that the prospect of new sanctions, strong sanctions, has now begun to put pressure on Russia – and not only against the aggressor state itself. All Russian finances, every scheme that fills the Russian budget, must be targeted by the world. Only this will convince Moscow to genuinely work for peace,” the President emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine is grateful to the United States, Europe, and all other partners who also seek peace.

“Ukraine is ready to work as swiftly as possible for the sake of peace. We all clearly understand what steps are needed. We understand who calls the shots in Russia, and thus Ukraine is once again offering to move beyond technical talks – not to exchange statements, but to actually meet at the level of leaders. I want to thank President Trump for his readiness for such a meeting. I am grateful to everyone who has supported this. Russia's readiness is needed,” Zelensky said.

He added that the Head of the Office of the President, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will continue engaging with international partners regarding a potential leaders' summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu of the outcomes of the latest meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul and emphasized the need for a meeting of leaders.

Photo: Office of the President