MEDI-K Deo Cooling Pad: A Daily Body Solution For Sweat And Odor Management

As rising temperatures increase daily discomfort from sweat and body odor, Korea's professional body care brand MEDI-K is gaining attention with its new release, the Deo Cooling Pad - a convenient, single-use pad designed for daily freshness.

The Deo Cooling Pad is formulated to wipe away sweat, sebum, and odor-causing bacteria from key areas like the underarms, chest, and feet. Unlike conventional products that simply mask odors with fragrance, MEDI-K's pad addresses the root cause by cleansing the skin and helping control microbial growth.

Each pad delivers a refreshing menthol cooling sensation, along with a mildly acidic pH formula and hydrating ingredients, making it suitable even for sensitive skin. It absorbs quickly with no sticky residue, making it ideal for pre- or post-workout care, commuting, or outdoor activity.

A representative from MEDI-K stated,“We developed this product for individuals who experience heavy perspiration or discomfort from body odor. Our goal is to offer an effective, hygienic cooling and deodorant solution that anyone can use with confidence.”