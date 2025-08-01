White PVC/PE Film For Suppository Packaging
Why PVC/PE for Suppositories?
Suppositories require packaging that ensures sterility, moisture resistance, and durability. PVC/PE films offer:
High Barrier Protection: Shields against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants.
Excellent Seal Integrity: Prevents leakage and maintains product efficacy.
Patient-Friendly Design: Easy-to-tear, flexible, and safe for medical use.
Sustainability Options: Recyclable and compliant with environmental regulations.
Industry Response
Leading pharmaceutical companies are adopting PVC/PE packaging to enhance shelf life and patient compliance. This innovation ensures that sensitive medications remain stable from production to end-use.
Future Outlook
With growing demand for reliable and sustainable packaging, PVC/PE blends are expected to dominate the suppository market. Manufacturers are also exploring bio-based alternatives to align with global eco-friendly initiatives.
Hunan Rijer is specializing in PVC/PE films, blister packs, and sustainable materials for global healthcare markets, providing advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions.
