Aakash Educational Services Limited Celebrates 16 Glorious Years Of ANTHE With The Launch Of ANTHE 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aug 1, 2025: Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the launch of its flagship initiative – ANTHE 2025 (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam). One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025 aims to empower Class V-XII studying students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers.
Carrying forward its mission of democratizing access to quality education, ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth ₹250 Cr in total to Classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth ₹2.5 Cr helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering. The exam opens the door for students to avail the best coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, State CETs, NTSE, and Olympiads, offered by Aakash's expert faculty.
Adding to this commitment, Aakash is also launching the Invictus Ace test, a scholarship exam for admission to the Aakash Invictus JEE Advanced preparation program for students from Classes 8 to 12 studying. The national-level eligibility-cum-scholarship test will be conducted on August 24, August 31, and September 7, 2025. The three-hour test (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM), available in both online and offline modes, carries a ₹300 application fee. Those who perform exceptionally well will be rewarded with scholarships of up to 100% and exciting cash prizes. Aakash Invictus is available to students at exclusive Invictus Centers in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Dehradun, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Rohtak, Hyderabad, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar ,Ranchi, Trichy, Vizag, Mumbai, Kolkata, Durgapur & Patna.
Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), remarked "ANTHE has become a symbol of possibility for students across India. Over the past 16 years, we have enabled meritorious students to pursue their dreams, regardless of financial background or location. At Aakash, we believe every student has the potential to become a problem solver, someone who can think critically, face challenges head-on, and create impact. ANTHE 2025 continues this legacy by providing deserving students with the resources, support, and motivation to rise and shine. With our wide network and hybrid learning approach, we are making quality education truly inclusive and outcome-focused. From this year onwards, we are also launching the Invictus Ace Test for Scholarship & admission to the prestigious Aakash Invictus course for Advanced JEE preparation, that has been thoughtfully designed to evaluate students' understanding of core concepts and their preparedness for competitive exams.”
ANTHE has been instrumental in nurturing several top achievers over the years. In 2025, more than one million students appeared for the exam, making it one of the largest scholarship tests in the country. Many of AESL's current toppers began their academic journey with ANTHE. Notably, this year 22 out of Top 100 in NEET and 10 out of Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2025 started their journey through ANTHE.
The examination will be conducted both online and offline, ensuring flexibility and reach for students across India. The online mode of ANTHE 2025 will be available from October 4 to 12, 2025, during which students can take the test at their convenience by selecting a one-hour slot. The offline exam will be conducted on 5th and 12th October2025, at over 415 Aakash centres located in 26 states and union territories.
Registrations for ANTHE 2025 are now open. Students can register online at or visit their nearest Aakash centre. The examination fee is ₹300 for both online and offline modes. A flat 50% discount is available for those who apply early. The last date to submit the application form is three days prior to the chosen online exam date and seven days before the selected offline exam date. Admit cards will be issued five days before the respective exam dates.
The results of ANTHE 2025 will be announced in phases. Results for Class X students will be declared on October 24, 2025, while results for Classes VII to IX will be declared on October 29, 2025. Result of Class V & VI will be declared on November 1st 2025. Results for Classes XI and XII will be announced on November 4, 2025. All results will be available on the official ANTHE website.
ANTHE will be a one-hour test comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. For Class V-IX students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants they will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is redefining test preparation with two powerful initiatives: Aakash Digital 2.0 and Aakash Invictus. Aakash Digital 2.0 is a unified, AI-powered learning platform that brings all AESL offerings online, delivering personalized, affordable, and high-impact coaching for NEET, JEE, and Olympiads. Complementing this is Aakash Invictus, a first-of-its-kind, elite JEE Advanced program designed for India's brightest engineering aspirants. With small batches, top 500 JEE faculty, AI-driven insights, exclusive content, and a rigorous revision and testing module, Invictus offers precision-focused, phygital learning tailored for students targeting top IIT ranks or global engineering institutes.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
AESL has a pan India network of over 415 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 37 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock students' true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.
AESL takes a student-centric approach to test preparation, recognizing that every student is unique and has individual needs. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced instructors who are passionate about helping students achieve their dreams. The company's programmes are designed to be flexible and its teaching methodologies are backed by the latest technologies to ensure that students are well-prepared for their exams.
