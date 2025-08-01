Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM: Kuwait Recalls With Pride Allies' Support During Iraqi Invasion


2025-08-01 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said the memory of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, would continue to be "a historical juncture" materializing the unity and steadfastness of the Kuwaiti people.
"As we remember the sacrifices of martyrs, POWs and MIAs, we also recall with pride the honorable stances of our brothers and friends who stood up for our rights and international legitimacy," he said in statements to KUNA on Friday.
The Kuwaiti leadership and people will always remember and hold in high esteem the contributions of the international military coalition to the liberation of Kuwait campaign (on February 24-28, 1991), the minister affirmed.
The memory of this bitter experience should serve as a motivation for strenuous work for promoting peace and security in the region and across the world, he stressed.
Al-Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to diplomatic approach prioritizing dialogue and peaceful means of settling disputes pursuant to the rules of the international law and the UN Charter. (end)
