UAE To Host Pakistan, Afghanistan In T20 Tri-Series
The UAE is set to host Pakistan and Afghanistan in a seven-match T20I Tri-Series starting Friday, August 29.
All group stage matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the three teams will face each other twice in a six-match format. The top two teams will then clash in the final on Sunday, September 7.Recommended For You
The tournament offers an ideal preparation platform for all three sides ahead of the eight-team ACC Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9.
Match tickets and broadcast details for the Tri-Series will be announced soon, the Emirates Cricket Board said.
Here's the schedule:
Friday, August 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm
Saturday, August 30: UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm
Monday, September 1: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm
Tuesday, September 2: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm
Thursday, September 4: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm
Friday, September 5: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm
Sunday, September 7: Final – 7:00pm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment