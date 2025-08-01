Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE To Host Pakistan, Afghanistan In T20 Tri-Series

2025-08-01 02:21:25
The UAE is set to host Pakistan and Afghanistan in a seven-match T20I Tri-Series starting Friday, August 29.

All group stage matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the three teams will face each other twice in a six-match format. The top two teams will then clash in the final on Sunday, September 7.

The tournament offers an ideal preparation platform for all three sides ahead of the eight-team ACC Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9.

Match tickets and broadcast details for the Tri-Series will be announced soon, the Emirates Cricket Board said.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, August 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Saturday, August 30: UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Monday, September 1: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Tuesday, September 2: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Thursday, September 4: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Friday, September 5: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Sunday, September 7: Final – 7:00pm

