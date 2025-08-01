UAE: Abu Dhabi To Host Open Masters Games In February Residents' Fees At Dh275

UAE residents aged 30 and above can now sign up for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the first event of its kind in the Middle East, taking place from February 6 to February 16.

The event features 33 various sports and is expected to gather more than 25,000 participants from over 100 nationalities. Competitions will be hosted across 18 major venues, including Zayed Sports City, Hudayriyat Island, Al Ain Adventure, ADNEC, and Abu Dhabi Falconers Club.

Registration is now open via the Open Masters Games official website, with entry fees set at Dh275 for UAE residents and Dh550 for international athletes.

Participants aged 25 years old and above can join in swimming, while rugby is only open to those aged 27+. Special rates of Dh100 are available for People of Determination and senior citizens. Registration will close on December 31.

Spots per sport category are limited, organisers clarified.

A celebration of sport

“We're always on the lookout for new experiences for our team,” said Perry Gardiner, co-founder of Calibre Masters swimming club.“With swimmers from across the UAE and visitors from abroad, it's shaping up to be a fun and competitive event.”

The Calibre Masters Swimming Club, based in Dubai, offers swimming classes for adults and has built a community of competitive swimmers.“We'd love to see as many of our swimmers as possible enjoying the experience, swimming fast and making the most of it,” Gardiner added.“To have the chance to do all of that on such a big stage is a real privilege.”

Andy Fordham, Project Director at Zayed Sports City, who will compete in the cycling events of the games, told Khaleej Times:“With 33 sports and more than 20,000 participants, I expect a true celebration of sport, diversity, and resilience across generations.”

The New Zealand director saw the games happening in his home country in 2017 and is now looking forward to participating and competing.“I happened to be in my home country, New Zealand, during the 2017 Games held in Auckland. Although I wasn't a participant back then, I vividly remember the energy of it. Years later, I finally get to experience it as an athlete,” said Fordham.

“As for preparations, I've been balancing my training around work, focusing on both endurance riding and building up stamina for race day.”

For those willing to contribute to organising the games, volunteer applications are open via the Emirates Foundation, with opportunities in logistics, athlete support, and hospitality. Roles are available for students, professionals, and community volunteers.

“Volunteering in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is more than just a contribution of time - it is a message of passion and belonging,” said Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation.“The unity of volunteers embodies the spirit of collaboration toward promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging movement across all age groups.”