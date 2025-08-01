UNITS® Moving And Portable Storage Returns As Primary Sponsor For Timmy Hill At Watkins Glen NASCAR Truck Series Race

UNITS to headline Hill Motorsports' #56 Toyota in high-profile race on August 8

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage , a leading provider of innovative moving and storage solutions, is proud to announce its role as the primary sponsor of Timmy Hill's #56 Toyota for Hill Motorsports in the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.

The highly anticipated race is set for Friday, August 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET as part of the iconic "Go Bowling at The Glen" race weekend. This marks UNITS' continued commitment to the sport and its loyal fanbase, reinforcing the brand's support for American motorsports.

This sponsorship is part of UNITS' ongoing partnership with Hill Motorsports, now in its fifth year.

"We're thrilled to welcome UNITS back as a partner for our return to Watkins Glen!" said driver Timmy Hill. "This partnership means a lot to our race team because UNITS has been with us through some incredible moments, and having their support again for this event makes it even more special. Watkins Glen is a track I've always enjoyed and one where I've had success in the past, so it feels like the perfect place to continue building on what we've accomplished together. We're excited to showcase the UNITS brand on track and push for another strong result on race weekend!"

Known for its picturesque setting in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Watkins Glen has long been a fan-favorite road course. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race adds to the excitement of the Go Bowling at The Glen weekend, attracting fans from across the country and generating significant national television exposure.

"Watkins Glen is one of the most iconic and scenic venues in all of motorsports, and we're thrilled to have UNITS front and center on the #56 Toyota for this race," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "We've built our brand on trust, service, and strength, and we see those same values in Timmy Hill and his team."

Through its NASCAR partnerships, UNITS leverages the power of motorsports to expand brand recognition and foster deep connections with its customers.

ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission is to deliver personalized customer service and provide the most innovative and highest-quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality, constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.

The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in more than 30 states throughout North America and continues to expand. Please visit for more information.

