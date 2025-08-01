Cineverse Reveals The New Voice Of Moviefone ... Peter Dinklage's The Toxic Avenger??

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting today, fans can call Moviefone for the first time since the phone line was disconnected more than a decade ago. But dialingwon't call up the original, legendary voice that made "Hello, and welcome to Moviefone!" the catchphrase that defined moviegoing in the '90s - and they definitely won't hear Kramer's impression from that popular Seinfeld episode.

Instead, fans will hear the voice of Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), as his character from The Toxic Avenger – the new, wide theatrical release, premiering August 29, 2025. During the phone call, fans will be met with Toxie reading showtimes, re-enacting the official trailer , and even offering tips on how to snag tickets – on sale now at Moviefone . Fans can call back multiple times and expect different messages from Toxie!

To promote the re-launched phone number and upcoming release, digital video will be seen on Moviefone's website and social channels, as well as all of The Toxic Avenger socials, supported with a media buy that will include Cineverse's ad network.

"We are thrilled to bring fans Macon's hilarious, punk-rock, heart-warming film alongside the imitable nostalgia of the Moviefone number," said Cineverse SVP of Marketing Lauren McCarthy. "This toxi-rific pairing is just the latest installment in our fan-forward campaign leading into Labor Day weekend, and teaming with Moviefone to make this bonkers concept happen – and quickly – has been a great experience."

The non-rated horror/comedy movie, written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. Based on Troma Entertainment President and Co-founder Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER" franchise, which first debuted four decades ago, the new film features an all-star cast including Dinklage, Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola) and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Don't Breathe, Evil Dead).

"We are very excited to bring back the iconic Moviefone phone number with an iconic character on the other end of the line. We think our fans will love it," said Moviefone President & COO, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay.

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant... justice is best served radioactive.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025) and Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025). Coming in 2026 include its first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns, as well as Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026) and Wolf Creek: Legacy, with more to be announced soon.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .

About Moviefone

Moviefone ( ) helps fans discover the best movies and series - including what, how, when and where to watch them. It brings the magic of cinema, television and streaming to millions of monthly visitors, across platforms, by exploring the secrets of filmmaking from script-to-screen, on-camera and behind the scenes. With a 360° network that reaches consumers beyond its iconic website - now including cinema preshows, nationally syndicated TV series, original content, popular social media channels, and the relaunch of a new mobile app - Moviefone partners with brands, studios, exhibitors, broadcasters and streaming platforms looking to engage with passionate audiences.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Moviefone evokes 1990s nostalgia while connecting young Millennial, Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans to the movies and series they love, and enabling them to discover new ones to enjoy. The company's CEO - entrepreneur and award-winning producer Cleveland O'Neal III - has steadily grown Moviefone since acquiring it in 2020. Today, Moviefone reaches fans via several brands including the Emmy-nominated TV franchise Made In Hollywood (now in its 20th season in broadcast syndication), and its FAST (Free, Ad-supported Streaming Television) channel on Plex, TCL, Anoki, Freecast, as well as its Roku app. Download the Made In Hollywood channel on the Roku Channel Store. It also connects with audiences via Moviefone's Unscripted online series and through Screenvision's Front + Center preshow, featured on 14,000 movie screens nationwide. Moviefone: find it. watch it.

