Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BNP PARIBAS GROUP : RELEASE OF THE 2ND AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024


2025-08-01 12:16:07
RELEASE OF THE 2ND AMENDMENT
TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1st August 2025

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 2nd amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 1st August 2025 and is listed under n° D.25-0122-A02.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.

  • Release of the 2nd amendment 2024

