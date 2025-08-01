Washington Trust Earns Exemplary Worksite Health Award For Ninth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Washington Trust was one of nearly 50 Rhode Island businesses honored by BCBSRI and the Chamber with a Worksite Health Award at a breakfast attended by hundreds of state business leaders. The event celebrated local businesses who have demonstrated a commitment to improving Rhode Islanders' overall health through innovative wellness programs.

Washington Trust was honored with an Exemplary Worksite Health Award in recognition of its enduring commitment to employee well-being and a dynamic workplace culture. For more than two decades, Washington Trust has offered a comprehensive well-being program that supports physical, emotional, and financial health and includes incentives such as discounted medical premiums and access to financial planning resources. Washington Trust fosters a collaborative, growth-oriented environment, and promotes inclusivity and engagement through employee resource groups, including Pride, ¡Somos!, Unity, and Ascend. High satisfaction ratings from annual culture surveys underscore Washington Trust's success in cultivating a workplace where individuals thrive both personally and professionally.

