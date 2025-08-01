Washington Trust Earns Exemplary Worksite Health Award For Ninth Consecutive Year
Washington Trust was honored with an Exemplary Worksite Health Award in recognition of its enduring commitment to employee well-being and a dynamic workplace culture. For more than two decades, Washington Trust has offered a comprehensive well-being program that supports physical, emotional, and financial health and includes incentives such as discounted medical premiums and access to financial planning resources. Washington Trust fosters a collaborative, growth-oriented environment, and promotes inclusivity and engagement through employee resource groups, including Pride, ¡Somos!, Unity, and Ascend. High satisfaction ratings from annual culture surveys underscore Washington Trust's success in cultivating a workplace where individuals thrive both personally and professionally.
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" target="_blank" washtrus .
About BCBSRI
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (bcbsri ) is a non-profit, community-focused health plan established in 1939 to help Rhode Islanders finance their healthcare needs. Today, that purpose is still foundational to our work. We have a vision to improve health and well-being by leading access to high quality, affordable, and equitable care. We are an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .
About the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce is Rhode Island's only statewide chamber. The Chamber is the hub of connections for Rhode Island businesses of all sizes, in all industries and in all sectors. For more information, visit , follow us on Twitter @Provchamber, and like us on Facebook .
