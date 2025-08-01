Bloom Releases First-Ever Special Edition Sparkling Energy: Crisp Apple

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With notes of sweet, orchard-fresh apples, Crisp Apple is now available in a limited-edition can that instantly captures the feeling of a crisp fall day at an apple orchard. Weeks ahead of its official launch, Crisp Apple ignited strong digital momentum as Bloom fans spotted the release early in stores and shared a wave of organic discovery content on Instagram and TikTok-with over 150 posts and counting.

With a flavor reminiscent of biting into a freshly picked apple and formulated with better-for-you ingredients, each 10-calorie can includes:



Zero sugar, 10 calories

No artificial flavors or colors

180 mg natural caffeine derived from green coffee bean extract

Prebiotics and apple cider vinegar for gut support

Green tea extract to support metabolism L-theanine & ginseng to enhance focus and mood

"Fall brings both momentum and comfort, and Crisp Apple captures that balance," said Mari Llewellyn, Co-Founder of Bloom. "We wanted to create more than a seasonal flavor – something refreshing and energizing that supports our community's goals and grounds you in the season. It's the perfect companion to a morning walk, a workout, or simply resetting routines."

Bloom's Sparkling Energy line made its debut at Target last year, capturing consumer attention through its benefit-led positioning and bold branding, and quickly becoming a breakout hit: what started as a $0 launch scaled to $8M in six months. It scaled rapidly to all major retailers nationwide and is now available in over 51,000 stores. With more than 35 million cans sold, Bloom has become the most-trialed product in the history of the energy drink category, according to Numerator.

"Certain product releases take your brand to a whole new level-that's what Crisp Apple is for us," said Greg LaVecchia, Co-Founder and CEO of Bloom. "It's nostalgic with an impactful can design that pops on the shelf. Target helped successfully launch our energy drinks, and debuting this seasonal flavor with them is a full circle moment."

This energized spin on sparkling cider is the perfect pick-me-up for everything fall, from back-to-school activities to tailgates. Crisp Apple Sparkling Energy is now available at Target stores and Target, and is slated to roll out at major retailers nationwide in September.

For more, visit bloomnu and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom Nutrition

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, losing over 90 pounds and transforming her life with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born. Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health & wellness space with easy-to-use supplements designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom's rapid growth includes successful product expansions, such as the Colostrum & Collagen Peptides, which sold out in four weeks, and Sparkling Energy Drinks, which grew to an 8-figure business in just six months. With 88% of its audience new to wellness, Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have resonated with a loyal Gen Z and millennial following. Bloom's mission is to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality, flavorful supplements that combine both function and fun. Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have garnered a loyal Gen Z and millennial following across the nation. For more information, please visit bloomnu .

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition