Matt Henry Stars As New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe By Nine Wickets In Bulawayo

MENAFN - IANS) Bulawayo, Aug 1 (IANS) New Zealand stamped their authority over Zimbabwe with a dominant performance in the first Test of the two-match series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, wrapping up the match in just two-and-a-half days to secure a comprehensive nine-wicket win. The BlackCaps now lead 1-0 in the series, which is not part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The victory was set up by New Zealand's relentless pace attack, spearheaded by Matt Henry, who returned match figures of 9 wickets, including a stunning 6 for 39 on the opening day. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 149 in their first innings and failed to recover from the early damage, eventually folding for 165 in the second, despite some resistance from Sean Williams and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

New Zealand batted solidly in response to Zimbabwe's first innings, building a commanding lead of 158 runs. Devon Conway (88) and Daryl Mitchell (80) led the charge, helping the visitors post 307. While Zimbabwe's bowlers toiled hard, they lacked the sting to restrict the South African batters for long periods.

Zimbabwe began their second innings on Day 3 with hopes of putting up a more resilient fight. However, their innings followed a familiar pattern, with Will O'Rourke (3 for 28) and Mitchell Santner (4 for 27) exploiting the fragile middle and lower order. Sean Williams top-scored with a gritty 49, while Tafadzwa Tsiga, who had impressed in the first innings with a career-best 30, added 27 more runs. But Zimbabwe's total of 165 was never going to be enough to force a contest.

New Zealand chased down the target of just eight runs in 14 deliveries, losing Devon Conway in the first over but eventually sealing the match with nine wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe's batting frailties were once again exposed. Despite a blend of young players and seasoned campaigners, they failed to post significant partnerships. The only Test win for Zimbabwe this year came in Chattogram against Bangladesh, and the side has now suffered five consecutive Test losses, with home performances continuing to raise concern.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their clinical showing. With Matt Henry leading the charge, they will go into the second Test with confidence and momentum on their side. The second and final Test of the series begins on August 7 at the same venue.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 149 & 165 all out in67/1 overs (Sean Williams 49; Mitchell Santner 4-27, William O'Rourke 3-28, Matt Henry 3-51) lost to New Zealand 307 all out (Devon Conway 88, Daryl Mitchell 80; Blessing Muzarabani 3-73) & 8/1 in 2.2 overs (Henry Nicholls 4 not out) by nine wickets.