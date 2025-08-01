Cloud Computing On The Rise: Market Projected To Reach $1.6 Trillion By 2030

"The report offers a comprehensive analysis of global cloud computing trends, highlighting regional dynamics across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It explores the impact of emerging technologies and macroeconomic factors shaping the industry's future."

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook " is expected to grow from $738.2 billion in 2025 to $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global cloud computing market, offering insights into key segments such as service models, deployment models, enterprise sizes, and end users. It includes qualitative and quantitative data, along with a thorough regional breakdown covering the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The study highlights the emerging technologies, market developments, and macroeconomic factors influencing growth. Additionally, it identifies leading companies in the industry, outlining their market share and technological advances.

This report is particularly relevant today because cloud computing is driving the adoption of transformative technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and quantum computing. By removing the need for significant investments in IT infrastructure, it allows businesses to experiment flexibly and explore new innovations. Cloud-based services also make AI and machine learning (ML) more accessible to organizations of all sizes, enabling them to extract insights from vast amounts of data. This timely analysis helps stakeholders understand the evolving landscape and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increase in the Number of Data Centers: The global rise in data centers is fueling cloud computing by enhancing service availability, scalability, and performance. With more facilities distributed worldwide, users benefit from reduced latency and improved access to cloud resources, while businesses gain resilience and redundancy.

Advances in Cloud Networking: Innovations in cloud networking, such as 5G, SD-WAN, and edge computing, are enabling faster and more reliable data transmission. These technologies support real-time applications and expand cloud access to remote areas, making cloud services more efficient and inclusive.

Potential of Cloud Computing with AI: Cloud platforms integrated with AI are transforming industries by offering scalable access to powerful tools like ML and analytics. This combination allows organizations to automate processes, gain insights, and innovate without large investments in local IT infrastructure.

Growth in Multi-Cloud Environments: The shift toward multi-cloud strategies allows businesses to leverage services from multiple providers, enhancing flexibility and avoiding vendor lock-in. This approach improves performance, cost-efficiency, and resilience, while driving demand for better cloud management and security solutions.

Report Synopsis