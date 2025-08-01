Cloud Computing On The Rise: Market Projected To Reach $1.6 Trillion By 2030
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$623.2 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$1.6 trillion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 17.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Service Model, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, and South Korea
|
Market drivers
|
. Increase in the number of data centers.
. Advances in cloud networking.
. Potential of cloud computing with AI.
. Growth in multi-cloud environments.
Interesting facts:
-
Cloud providers are teaming up with AI startups to launch new AI-powered services. These partnerships include companies that build AI apps, software, and hardware. For example, Microsoft Azure and OpenAI are working together to create advanced AI services. Now, cloud customers can use tools like image recognition, natural language processing, and ML.
The global cloud computing market is divided into three service types: SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), and PaaS (Platform as a Service). In 2024, SaaS accounted for 53.7% of the market, due to more people working from home and better digital connectivity. The use of AI and ML in SaaS is also helping the market grow.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, with a 21.1% annual growth rate. While China currently owns the largest share of the Asia-Pacific in market India, Japan, and South Korea are also growing their AI and cloud technology sectors. Major cloud companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google are making sizable investments in this region to build up AI and cloud infrastructure.
Emerging startups:
-
Cyera: Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the New York, N.Y., the company offers a data security platform that works across environments including SaaS, cloud, and on-premises.
DevRev: The company offers AI-native platform to unify customer support and product development. It is developing Product CRM which brings together Product 360, product planning, software work management, and developer productivity tools.
Spotnana Technology, Inc.: The company serves the travel industry by providing a travel-as-a-service platform that simplifies travel and makes it more affordable for corporations. It is targeting travel management companies to expand their ecosystem.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The market is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%.
Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
- The key factors driving the market are the:
- Increase in the number of data centers.
- Potential of cloud computing with AI and growth of multi-cloud.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- Service Model.
- Deployment Model.
- Enterprise Size.
- End User.
- Region.
Which service model segment will be dominant through 2030?
- SaaS is expected to be the dominant service model through the end of the forecast period.
Which region has the largest market share?
- The Americas region holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE)
AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
CLOUDFLARE INC.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
IBM
INFOR INC.
MICROSOFT
ORACLE
OVH SAS
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY
SALESFORCE INC.
SAP
VMWARE (BROADCOM)
ZOHO CORP. PVT. LTD.
