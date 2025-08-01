Modified Atmosphere Packaging MAP Trays Market 2025 Where Sustainability Meets Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Packaging consultants, the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Trays (MAP) Market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, increasing from its 2024 valuation and expanding steadily through 2034, at a robust compound annual growth rate.

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trace market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing demand for extended shelf-life and improved food safety across the food and beverage industry. Advancements in sensor technologies and smart packaging solutions are enabling better traceability and monitoring of food quality throughout the supply chain.

Rising consumer awareness regarding food freshness, combined with stringent regulations on food labeling and safety, further accelerates market adoption. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and demand for packaged perishable products are supporting the integration of MAP trace systems. The market is also gaining traction due to sustainability concerns and reduced food waste.

\What is Meant by Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays are specially designed containers used in the food packaging industry to extend the shelf life and maintain the freshness of perishable products such as meat, seafood, poultry, fresh produce, and ready-to-eat meals. These trays are typically made from high-barrier materials like polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), or polystyrene (PS), often combined with a sealing film that controls the exchange of gases.

In a MAP system, the air inside the tray is replaced with a specific mixture of gases, commonly carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen, tailored to the product's preservation needs. The trays are engineered to maintain the integrity of this modified atmosphere by preventing gas leakage and offering structural strength to protect the contents during transport and storage. MAP trays not only help in prolonging shelf life and preserving visual appeal, texture, and flavor but also support hygiene and sustainability standards by reducing food spoilage and waste.

What Are the Latest Trends in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Industry?



Shift toward sustainable materials

Fiber-based and molded‐pulp trays made from sugarcane bagasse or recycled paper are emerging, offering biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics while reducing the carbon footprint. Recyclable mono‐materials like recycled PET and PLA are gaining traction, helping companies comply with circular economy goals.

Integration of active and intelligent packaging

MAP trays now incorporate active elements (e.g., oxygen and ethylene scavengers, antimicrobial layers) to maintain optimal gas conditions and inhibit spoilage. Smart sensors and IoT enable real-time monitoring of atmosphere, temperature, and freshness, sometimes battery-free, with NFC control for traceability and quality assurance.

Advanced barrier film technologies and multi ‐ layer designs

Multi-layer films with high-barrier or metalized layers offer controlled gas permeability, preserving freshness longer while supporting aesthetic branding. New biopolymer blends and layered biodegradable structures with embedded antioxidants or antimicrobials further enhance performance and sustainability.

Customized and application ‐ specific tray solutions

Material and tray designs are tailored to specific products, meat, seafood, produce, and RTE meals, balancing structural integrity, visibility, and gas needs. Emerging use in pharmaceutical/healthcare segments for sterile, shelf‐stable product packaging is growing rapidly.

Collaborative innovation and automation Partnerships between packaging firms and food processors, e‐commerce providers, and sustainable material suppliers are accelerating tray innovation (e.g., ULMA, Rottneros, StePac, DS Smith collaborations). Automation is evolving semi‐ and fully automatic MAP tray sealers support faster production, efficiency, and compatibility with existing systems.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

Rising Demand for Fresh and Minimally Processed Foods

Consumers increasingly prefer fresh-cut fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals with minimal preservatives. MAP trays maintain food freshness by modifying internal gas composition, extending shelf life without chemical additives. This trend is particularly strong in urban areas and among health-conscious consumers, pushing demand for high-performance packaging.

Growth of Modern Retail and E-commerce Channels

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms are rapidly expanding, demanding attractive, durable, and extended-shelf-life packaging. MAP trays are ideal for these retail formats as they enhance product visibility and reduce spoilage, especially in cold chain logistics. E-commerce growth also drives the need for tamper-evident and leak-proof trays for shipping perishable goods.

Increasing Global Food Waste Awareness

A large percentage of food waste is due to spoilage during storage or transport. MAP trays reduce oxidation, microbial growth, and dehydration. Governments, NGOs, and food producers are adopting MAP technologies as part of sustainability and waste-reduction initiatives. This aligns with consumer expectations for brands to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Advancements in Material Science and Tray Design

The development of multi-layer barrier films and recyclable or biodegradable tray materials is revolutionizing MAP tray offerings. Innovative designs support better gas retention, structural strength, and thermal sealing, enhancing performance and compatibility with high-speed machines. New trays also support microwavable and oven-safe formats for convenience foods.

Rising Adoption of Recyclable and Sustainable Packaging

With growing concern over plastic waste, manufacturers are shifting to recyclable PET, biodegradable PLA, or fiber-based MAP trays. Circular economy initiatives and extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies further boost this transition. Sustainable trays that still maintain high-barrier performance are becoming a key competitive differentiator.

Limitations & Challenges in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market

Limited recycling infrastructure & complex manufacturing and supply chain requirements

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to environmental concerns & complex manufacturing procedures. Setting up MAP tray systems involves costly machinery, such as gas flushing units, vacuum sealing equipment, and high-barrier tray materials. Small and medium-sized food processors may find it difficult to afford these upfront investments.

This limits adoption in price-sensitive markets or among smaller enterprises. Although recyclable and biodegradable options are emerging, most MAP trays still rely on multi-layer plastic films, which are difficult to recycle. Inadequate recycling systems, especially in developing countries, raise environmental concerns and deter eco-conscious consumers. Increasing regulatory pressure against single-use plastics may also restrict conventional MAP tray use.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

The Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to a combination of rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for convenience and packaged foods. The expansion of modern retail infrastructure, along with the surge in online grocery platforms, has driven the need for effective packaging solutions that extend shelf life and maintain food quality.

Additionally, countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing increasing awareness of food safety and hygiene, prompting food processors and retailers to adopt advanced packaging methods like MAP trays .

Government initiatives supporting cold chain development and waste reduction, along with a growing preference for sustainable packaging materials, further strengthen the region's position. Moreover, the presence of major food processing and packaging manufacturers enhances technological access and accelerates market penetration across diverse food categories.

China Market Trends

China leads the Asia-Pacific MAP trays market due to its massive food processing industry, growing middle-class population, and high demand for ready-to-eat and fresh packaged foods. Government initiatives promoting food safety and shelf-life extension have further fueled MAP tray adoption. Moreover, the development of advanced cold chain logistics and packaging automation enhances its market dominance .

India Market Trends

India is witnessing rapid growth in MAP trays usage, driven by increasing urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and rising demand for hygienic, packaged food. The expansion of modern retail outlets and online grocery platforms, along with government investments in food safety and cold storage infrastructure, is boosting MAP tray adoption. However, cost sensitivity and limited awareness among small producers still pose challenges.

Japan Market Trends

Japan has a mature MAP trays market supported by strong demand for high-quality, fresh-cut produce, seafood, and convenience meals. Stringent food safety regulations and a tech-savvy consumer base favor the use of innovative packaging like MAP trays. Additionally, Japan's focus on reducing food waste and supporting recyclable packaging materials further supports the market .

South Korea Market Trends

South Korea is rapidly adopting MAP trays across its thriving convenience food sector. Busy lifestyles and a strong convenience store culture create consistent demand for pre-packaged, fresh meals. Technological innovation, coupled with sustainability initiatives, drives the development of eco-friendly and smart MAP tray solutions in the country.

Australia Market Trends

Australia's MAP trays market is supported by its robust meat, seafood, and fresh produce industries. The country has a strong focus on food safety, cold chain logistics, and exports, which necessitate extended shelf-life solutions. Rising environmental consciousness is also pushing demand for recyclable and biodegradable MAP tray materials.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to increasing demand for packaged, fresh, and ready-to-eat food products. The region benefits from a well-established cold chain infrastructure and a highly organized retail sector that supports the use of advanced packaging solutions.

Rising consumer awareness regarding food safety, shelf-life extension, and sustainability is encouraging the adoption of MAP trays. Additionally, the presence of leading food processing companies and continuous innovations in recyclable and high-barrier materials further drive market growth.

U.S. Market Trends

The United States dominates the MAP trays market in North America due to its advanced food processing industry, high demand for convenience foods, and a strong retail and e-commerce ecosystem. Consumers in the U.S. place a strong emphasis on food safety, quality, and sustainability, which drives the adoption of MAP trays.

Additionally, stringent FDA regulations around food packaging and increasing efforts to reduce food waste contribute to the rapid growth of this market. Innovations in recyclable tray materials and smart packaging solutions are also widely adopted in the country.

Canada Market Trends

Canada shows strong growth in the MAP trays market, fueled by rising consumption of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and ready meals. The country's focus on sustainable packaging and food waste reduction aligns well with MAP tray benefits . Government support for environmentally friendly food packaging solutions and a well-developed cold chain system also enhances adoption. Canadian consumers are increasingly inclined toward high-quality packaged foods that maintain freshness and nutritional value, boosting market demand.

How Big is the Success of the Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

Europe is witnessing notable growth in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its strong emphasis on food safety, sustainability, and high-quality packaging standards. The region has a well-developed food processing sector and a mature retail infrastructure that supports advanced packaging solutions.

Increasing consumer demand for minimally processed, fresh, and organic food products is driving the need for MAP trays that can extend shelf life without compromising product quality.

Strict environmental regulations and policies promoting recyclable and biodegradable materials are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly MAP trays. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. are at the forefront of this shift, supported by continuous innovations in tray materials, barrier technologies, and smart packaging integration.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

Latin America is experiencing considerable growth in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to the expanding food and beverage industry and increasing demand for packaged and processed food products. Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the preference for fresh and convenient food with extended shelf life. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are witnessing growth in modern retail formats and cold chain logistics, which supports the adoption of MAP trays.

Increasing awareness of food safety, quality, and hygiene among consumers and food producers is encouraging investment in advanced packaging technologies. Government initiatives aimed at reducing food waste and improving food distribution systems are further boosting market growth across the region, despite infrastructure and cost-related challenges.

How does the Middle East and Africa lead the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market?

The Middle East and Africa region presents a significant growth opportunity for the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market, driven by rising demand for packaged and perishable food products amid urbanization and population growth. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are witnessing increased investments in food processing, cold chain infrastructure, and modern retail formats, which support the adoption of MAP trays.

Growing awareness of food hygiene, shelf-life extension, and waste reduction among consumers and food producers is encouraging the use of advanced packaging technologies. Though challenges such as limited technical expertise and high initial investment persist in some areas, government efforts to improve food security and reduce post-harvest losses are helping to unlock the region's potential.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

Polypropylene is the dominant material segment in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its excellent balance of performance, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. It offers high clarity, strong mechanical strength, and good resistance to moisture and chemicals, making it ideal for packaging a wide range of perishable foods such as meats, dairy, fruits, and ready meals. Its ability to withstand both high and low temperatures makes it suitable for refrigerated and microwave applications, enhancing its appeal for convenience food packaging.

Additionally, polypropylene is lightweight and recyclable, aligning with growing sustainability trends and regulatory pressures for eco-friendly packaging . Its compatibility with sealing films and gas flushing technologies used in MAP systems further contributes to its widespread adoption across various food processing and retail sectors.

The polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) segment is emerging as the fastest-growing material segment in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its superior clarity, durability, and thermoformability. PETG offers excellent barrier properties against moisture and gases, which helps maintain the modified atmosphere within the tray and extends product shelf life.

Its compatibility with a wide range of sealing films and its ability to withstand cold and moderate heat make it ideal for packaging fresh produce, meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Moreover, PETG is lightweight, impact-resistant, and recyclable, aligning with the rising demand for sustainable and consumer-friendly packaging solutions. The material's suitability for use in smart and intelligent packaging formats further enhances its attractiveness , especially in regions with advanced retail and cold chain systems.

Product Type Insights

The films and liners segment holds dominance in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its critical role in preserving the internal gas composition and maintaining product freshness. These components act as high-barrier layers that prevent the exchange of gases, moisture, and contaminants between the packaged product and the external environment. Films and liners are highly customizable, allowing precise control over gas permeability based on the type of food being packaged, such as meat, seafood, fruits, or ready meals.

They also support heat sealing, tamper evidence, and transparency, enhancing both functionality and product presentation. With increasing demand for extended shelf life, food safety, and sustainable materials, manufacturers are developing recyclable and biodegradable film solutions, further strengthening the segment's dominance. Additionally, their compatibility with automated packaging systems and cost-efficiency make films and liners a preferred choice across large-scale food processing and retail operations.

The tray segment is the fastest-growing product type in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market due to its structural advantages, versatility, and rising demand for ready-to-eat and fresh food packaging. Trays offer superior protection and rigidity, making them ideal for preserving delicate or high-value items like fresh meats, seafood, poultry, and convenience meals. They allow effective gas sealing and are compatible with advanced sealing films that maintain the desired modified atmosphere, ensuring extended shelf life and food safety.

Additionally, trays enhance product presentation and are favored in retail settings for their stackability, hygiene, and tamper-resistance. Innovations in tray materials such as recyclable PET, biodegradable PLA, and fiber-based options are making them more sustainable, aligning with global environmental goals. The increasing preference for portion-controlled and microwaveable packaging formats, particularly in urban markets.

End-Use/Application Insights

The food packaging segment is the dominant segment in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to the widespread application of this technology across various food categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery products, dairy, and ready-to-eat meals. With growing consumer demand for fresh, safe, and minimally processed food, MAP trays offer an effective solution by extending shelf life, preserving taste, texture, and nutritional value, and reducing spoilage.

The segment is further supported by the expansion of modern retail formats and cold chain logistics, which require durable and hygienic packaging solutions. Stringent food safety regulations and heightened awareness of food waste reduction have also pushed food manufacturers to adopt MAP trays. Additionally, the rising popularity of on-the-go meals, convenience foods, and home delivery services has made food packaging using MAP trays an essential component of the food supply chain.

The healthcare/pharmaceutical packaging segment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to the increasing need for sterile, contamination-free, and shelf-stable packaging solutions for sensitive medical and pharmaceutical products. MAP technology helps in maintaining the integrity of products such as surgical instruments, diagnostic kits, implantable devices, and certain drugs by controlling the internal atmosphere and preventing microbial growth, moisture ingress, or oxidation.

The rise in global healthcare spending, growing demand for advanced medical devices, and the expansion of pharmaceutical distribution networks are key drivers fueling the adoption of MAP trays in this sector.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent focus on infection control have highlighted the importance of secure, tamper-evident, and hygienic packaging. With regulatory bodies enforcing stricter standards for sterile medical packaging , MAP trays offer an effective solution that meets both safety and regulatory requirements.

Tray Sealer Type (Equipment) Insights

The fully automatic sealer segment holds dominance in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its high efficiency, precision, and suitability for large-scale food production. These machines offer consistent sealing quality, faster packaging speeds, and reduced manual intervention, making them ideal for high-volume operations in the food processing and pharmaceutical sectors.

Fully automatic sealers also ensure accurate control over gas flushing and sealing parameters, which is crucial for maintaining product integrity and extending shelf life. Their ability to integrate with conveyor systems and automated production lines enhances productivity and reduces labor costs. As demand for packaged foods increases globally, manufacturers are investing in fully automatic solutions to meet stringent quality standards and improve operational efficiency.

The semi-automatic sealer segment is the fastest-growing segment in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays market due to its cost-effectiveness, operational flexibility, and suitability for small to medium-sized enterprises.

These sealers offer a balance between manual labor and automation, making them ideal for businesses transitioning from traditional to advanced packaging methods. They require less capital investment compared to fully automatic systems, yet still provide precise gas flushing and sealing capabilities essential for extending product shelf life.

The growing number of local food producers, small-scale processors, and specialty food manufacturers, particularly in developing regions, is driving demand for semi-automatic sealers. Additionally, their ease of use, compact design, and lower maintenance needs make them a practical choice for companies seeking efficient and affordable MAP tray solutions without sacrificing product quality or packaging standards.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Market:



In January 2025, Cirkla, leading the way in environmentally friendly packaging worldwide, announced the debut of its innovative Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays made of molded fiber. Being the first and only business in the world to provide this innovation, Cirkla's in-house technology offers a superior, environmentally friendly substitute for conventional plastic MAP trays, establishing a new standard for environmentally friendly meat packaging and cutting the plastic content by about 85%.

In July 2025, Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) announced the launch of kp Elite Nova, a next-generation modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray that is the lightest in its class. The tray uses a unique ribbed design to add strength in critical areas, while keeping weight and material use to a minimum. This makes it around 10% lighter than any other tray in its category without compromising on barrier performance, sealing integrity, or mechanical strength. In May 2025, at IFFA 2025, ULMA Packaging plans to make a big impression by showcasing cutting-edge, environmentally friendly, and meat industry-specific hygienic packaging technologies. Standing at 1,000 square meters, the business will demonstrate fully automated lines that are made to satisfy the requirements for primary packaging and palletizing highest standards for food safety and efficiency in the industry.



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market Top Players



Ascent Packaging Systems

REMA ENGINEERS

Vista Techno Pack Machines

DELTA PACKAGING INDUSTRIES

Air Products

Praxair Welding Gas and Supply Store

ProAmpac

SealedAir Point Five Packaging, LLC



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Trays Market Segments

By Material



Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

PETG Other plastics

By Product Type



Films & Liners

Trays

Bags & Pouches

Boxes & Containers Others



By End-use/Application



Food (meat, seafood, ready-to-eat)

Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals

Electronics Others

By Tray Sealer Type (Equipment)



Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic Manual



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



