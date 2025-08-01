Nasdaq-Listed SUI Treasury Access Is Here: Introducing Mill City Ventures

Nasdaq -listed Mill City Ventures (NASDAQ :MCVT) today closed a $450 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), with plans to pivot its balance sheet toward SUI . Mill City Ventures is now the first public vehicle dedicated to acquiring and holding SUI as a core treasury strategy and has received a supporting investment from the Sui Foundation.

This is a significant gateway for traders and institutional market participants to access the Sui ecosystem via a Nasdaq -listed SUI treasury vehicle, a vast expansion of previous access primarily limited to crypto -native platforms or wallet infrastructure.

Per the Mill City Ventures press release , Mill City now has a total of 76,271,187 SUI in its treasury, acquired at an average price of $3.6389 per token after having made its first purchases through an OTC purchase and sale agreement with the Sui Foundation and contributions in kind. Investors included prominent firms and infrastructure providers Big Brain Holdings, Galaxy Digital Inc (Nasdaq : GLXY) and Dr Jack Kong – NLABS Fund. Other notable investors included Pantera Capital, ATW Partners, M2 , Electric Capital, GSR, Selini, Protagonist, ParaFi Capital, Borderless, dao5, Arrington Capital, Comma3 Ventures, FalconX, Paper Ventures, Maven 11, and LVNA Capital, among others. Galaxy Asset Management will serve as the Asset Manager.

Now, public market participants can gain exposure to SUI through a regulated, liquid equity instrument.

Interest in Sui from institutional and traditional investors has been steadily increasing. From SUI ETF applications by Canary Capital and 21Shares to investment products launched by Grayscale , VanEck , and Bitwise, TradFi is increasingly looking to Sui as one of the most promising blockchains for the future of institutional finance. Sui 's speed, institutional-grade infrastructure, and the underlying token's proven utility in DeFi also make it a compelling target for active treasury strategies.

This new, public trading route to SUI validates the growth and accomplishments already achieved across DeFi, storage, gaming, and other promising sectors on the Layer 1 blockchain. For developers, it expands the surface area of their applications to a broader group of participants, and for the entire Sui community, it means a more robust network backed by long-term financial infrastructure.

To learn more about the new treasury vehicle and today's announcement, visit / .

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.