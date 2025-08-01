Parvis Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results And Preliminary Q1 FY2026 Financials

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) -("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company dedicated to broadening access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, in compliance with securities laws, yesterday announced the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. All financial information is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and is available on SEDAR+ ( ).

"2025 was a defining year as we delivered revenue growth, and locked in key partners to strengthen our strategic positioning," said David Michaud, Parvis CEO and Director. "We delivered exceptional top-line growth and broadened our verticals, from technology and deal distribution to in-house marketing and advisory services, all while expanding our licensed Dealing Representative network across the country. Together, these growth levers have significantly increased issuer traction and investor engagement. Looking ahead, we are focused on scaling efficiently, navigating shifting market dynamics, and positioning Parvis as Canada's leading end-to-end digital private placement platform."

FY2025 Financial and Strategic Highlights:



Revenue of $954,810 , a 425% increase year-over-year, driven by platform fee expansion and issuer onboarding.

Issuer network doubled to 44, with 50+ active offerings , including new verticals in hospitality and alternatives.

Diluted loss per share of $(0.06) , reflecting continued strategic investment in platform development and growth initiatives. Transaction volume increased to 2,352 trades (vs. 88 in FY2024), reflecting rapid platform adoption and operational scaling.

Operating Highlights and Recent Developments:

Strategic Expansion & Revenue Diversification

Parvis maintained a clear focus on scaling toward profitability by broadening its network of licensed Dealing Representatives to over 40 professionals across Canada. This expanded sales infrastructure, paired with the rollout of marketing and lead generation services, enhanced the Company's ability to support issuer partners with integrated capital-raising tools. The introduction of new issuer verticals, including hospitality and private credit, deepened the diversity of opportunities available to investors and contributed to the robust revenue growth in FY2025.

A new partnership with Bluestar Equity expanded Parvis' alternative investment offerings, while new partnerships with Basecamp Resorts and Taso Holdings marked Parvis' entry into the hospitality sector. A new fund from KV Capital helped expand the Company's footprint in the private credit space. These additions bring increased sector diversity, broaden investor choice, and reinforce the strength of Parvis' platform as a marketplace for institutional-grade opportunities.

Platform Growth Metrics

Total transaction volume rose dramatically to 2,352 trades in FY2025, up from 88 the previous year, illustrating the growing engagement from both issuers and investors. This activity reflects the platform's maturing capacity to handle larger and more frequent transactions, critical for scaling revenue and marketplace liquidity.

These metrics confirm that Parvis' onboarding initiatives and DR expansion strategy are yielding strong results. A more diversified portfolio of real estate funds, MICs, and alternatives is bolstering recurring platform activity and establishing a strong base for future monetization.

Technology Development

Core development efforts in FY2025 centered on improving usability and compliance-readiness. Parvis introduced new workflows for registered funds, enhanced referral systems, streamlined investor onboarding, and expanded internal reporting capabilities. The Company also formalized its internal AI usage policy and implemented recommendations from its recent compliance audit. Future enhancements will include CRM integration, an upgraded DR dashboard, and support for cross-border transactions.

Market Conditions & Strategic Adaptability

Capital formation for real estate projects remained challenging due to tightened credit, cautious investor sentiment, and broader economic uncertainty. In response, Parvis diversified its issuer base beyond traditional developers to include REITs, mortgage investment corporations, and alternative funds. This pivot has not only mitigated concentration risk but also enhanced the attractiveness and resilience of the platform's offering in a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Parvis continues to operate with financial discipline while pursuing strategic growth, maintaining a long-term view and prioritizing high-impact verticals. With its infrastructure in place, including a national DR team, in-house marketing services, and a rapidly scaling platform, Parvis is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth.

Preliminary Q1 FY2026 Highlights (Unaudited):

Our preliminary key figures are based on unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2026 and have not yet been finalized and are subject to change.



Revenue expected between $475,000 and $500,000 , compared to $149,681 for the same period in FY2025.

Transaction volume of $20.8 million (vs. $7.7 million in Q1 FY2025), on pace to exceed $100 million annualized. Growth fueled by new issuers , ongoing lead generation efforts , and the accelerating traction of the Parvis Direct Access Fund .

Outlook

Parvis enters FY2026 with strong momentum and a focused growth strategy. As the private investment landscape continues to evolve, the Company remains committed to expanding investor access, delivering value to issuer clients, and accelerating adoption through innovation and disciplined execution. With a diversified issuer base, national DR network, and expanded service offering, Parvis is well-equipped to navigate the current environment and deliver long-term shareholder value.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; the Company's potential growth and profitability; financial outlook; business and expansion plans; and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

