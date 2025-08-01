Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Main Assault Focused On Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad Khortytsia Group Of Forces

2025-08-01 10:05:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is relentlessly sending small infantry assault groups in search of breakthrough routes, launching massive strikes with glide bombs and artillery, and deploying swarms of FPV drones," the statement said.

Despite heavy losses, Russian forces are attempting to advance, but Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the invaders and disrupt their plans.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit releases exclusive footage of assault near Pokrovsk

As many as 160 combat engagements were recorded on the front line on July 31, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka sectors.

