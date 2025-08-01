Crown Wealth Strategies Announces New Voya Financial Relationship To Enhance 401(K) Planning Solutions For Clients

Crown Wealth Strategies and Group Benefits

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is thrilled to announce its new relationship with Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading health, wealth, and investment company. This collaboration enables Crown Wealth Strategies to provide enhanced 401(k) planning solutions, empowering clients to achieve their retirement goals with greater financial confidence.Strategic Expansion While Deepening Ties with New York LifeThis relationship is a part of Crown Wealth Strategies' broader initiative to expand its range of financial solutions while continuing its deep partnership with New York Life, a Top 500 Fortune company. This strategic approach ensures that clients are not limited to one provider but can choose from diverse financial solutions tailored to their goals.Comprehensive 401(k) Solutions with Voya FinancialVoya Financial is renowned for offering innovative products and technologies that help clients become well-situated, well-invested, and well-protected. Key benefits of Voya's 401(k) solutions include:.Pre-Tax Contributions and Tax-Deferred Growth: Maximizing savings potential..Diverse Investment Choices: Enabling clients to build a balanced retirement portfolio..Financial Education and Support: Helping employees make informed financial decisions.“We are excited to work with Voya to bring top-tier 401(k) planning solutions to our clients,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies.“This collaboration enhances our offerings while reinforcing our commitment to our valued partnership with New York Life.”About Crown Wealth Strategies:Crown Wealth Strategies is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial security through comprehensive wealth management and personalized financial planning.About Voya Financial, Inc.:Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a premier health, wealth, and investment company dedicated to helping clients become well-planned, well-invested, and well-protected.Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Member Agent, The Nautilus Group, a service of New York Life Insurance Company - . Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, . 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso TX 79901 . 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice.

