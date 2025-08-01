IAS in Easton, PA, joins the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA), reinforcing its commitment to ethical auto service and consumer confidence.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Automotive Services Joins the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA)

Integrated Automotive Services, a leading European auto repair specialist based in Easton, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its new membership with the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA). This move reinforces the shop's long-standing values of transparency, consumer protection, and technical excellence.

Aligning with a Nationwide Standard of Ethics

The AMRA is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting ethical standards and consumer education within the automotive industry. As an AMRA member, Integrated Automotive Services joins a growing network of auto professionals committed to improving industry trust and service quality.

Commitment to High Standards and Accountability

"Joining AMRA shows our ongoing commitment to industry integrity and customer trust," said Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services.

About Integrated Automotive Services

Located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA, Integrated Automotive Services provides advanced repair services for BMW, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and other European makes. From diagnostics to transmission repairs, the shop is known for its OEM parts, ASE-certified technicians, and commitment to customer care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (610) 253-4700.

