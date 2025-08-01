BCE Completes Acquisition Of Ziply Fiber, Accelerating Its Fibre Growth Strategy
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Ziply Fiber, home to America's Fastest Home Internet – 50 Gig, is an independent business unit of Bell Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE ), Canada's largest communications company. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Ziply Fiber's Northwest roots include a senior leadership team that has lived and worked in the communities we serve. That local market mindset and history are important parts of the company culture and vision for the future. More information on the company's products and services can be found at ziplyfiber .
Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to: the acquisition of Northwest Fiber Holdco, LLC (doing business as Ziply Fiber (Ziply Fiber)); certain potential benefits expected to result from this acquisition including the U.S. fibre market growth platform expected to be provided by Ziply Fiber and long-term value creation expected to result for BCE's shareholders; the formation of Network FiberCo, a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the development of fibre infrastructure through Ziply Fiber in the United States (U.S.); certain potential benefits expected to result from the formation of this strategic partnership including the future deployment of targeted fibre locations in the U.S.; BCE's growth prospects, business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities; and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the benefits expected to result from the acquisition of Ziply Fiber, as well as from the formation of Network FiberCo, including the future deployment of targeted fibre locations in the U.S. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There can be no assurance that the potential benefits expected to result from the acquisition of Ziply Fiber, as well as from the formation of Network FiberCo, including the future deployment of targeted fibre locations in the U.S., will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2024 Annual MD&A dated March 6, 2025, BCE's 2025 First Quarter MD&A dated May 7, 2025 and BCE's news release dated May 8, 2025 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC). These documents are also available at BCE.
