24/7 Market News: 10 Reasons Siyata Mobile Is A Perfect Match For Core Gaming

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, as it advances toward its $185 million merger with Core Gaming, pending Nasdaq approval. With a series of 2025 milestones, technologies, and industry developments, Siyata is building momentum comparable to Core Gaming's AI-driven gaming performance.

From 5G innovations to strategic partnerships, Siyata is positioning itself as a powerhouse in mission-critical communications, ready to disrupt the $5 billion Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) market projected to grow at 12% CAGR through 2030 (Statista).

Siyata brings a deep bench of technology, market access, and institutional-grade execution that could turbocharge the combined entity.

Here are 10 key highlights that make Siyata an exciting merger partner:

1. Strong IP Portfolio and Hardware Design Capabilities

While Core Gaming leads on AI and content, Siyata brings a proven R&D process for developing custom communication hardware, with multiple patents in mobile integration. That synergy could open doors for AI-enhanced media hardware, from creator devices to streaming hubs.

2. Carrier-Grade Mobile Tech Expertise

From rugged handsets to push-to-talk solutions, Siyata has worked with Tier 1 telecom partners like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's T-Priority program, which includes up to $1 million in milestone payments in 2025, enhancing its position in the enterprise PoC space. Siyata's SD7 device earned the prestigious“Verizon Frontline Verified” designation, which officially qualifies the SD7 for use by first responders operating on Verizon's public safety network. This means the combined company could extend Core Gaming's AI streaming and content delivery into mobile-first channels, with global telecom infrastructure at its back.

3. Government and Enterprise Contracts

Siyata's device contracts with law enforcement, EMS, and fleet-based enterprises offer recurring revenue stream opportunities.

4. Launch of SD7 ULTRA Handset

The SD7 ULTRA, a rugged 5G PoC device, integrates AI for mission-critical communications, aligns with the 5G rollout expected to boost the PoC market to $10 billion by 2028 (MarketsandMarkets).

5. Cost Discipline and Operational Restructuring

Siyata has spent the last 18 months consolidating operations and cleaning up its cap table.

6. Strategic Realignment for Digital Expansion

Since early 2024, Siyata has been telegraphing a move away from legacy hardware. With this merger, the pivot is complete; transitioning the company into AI-powered content, entertainment, and digital infrastructure, with Core Gaming as the new engine.

7. Access to Defense, Public Safety, and Logistics Markets

The combined company could leverage Siyata's strong ties to first responder and industrial buyers to bring AI content and communications into these high-margin verticals. Think training simulators, AI-driven diagnostics, and streaming edge solutions.

8. U.S. Manufacturing Relocation in 2025

Siyata announced plans to shift its 4G and next-generation 5G PTT handset production from China to the U.S. in 2025, reducing supply chain risks and tapping into domestic incentives amid the $150 billion U.S. telecom equipment market (U.S. Department of Commerce data).

9. Capital Markets Experience

Siyata's leadership team brings years of experience in public market navigation, compliance, and capital formation; key skill sets Core Gaming needs as it transitions into a new growth phase.

10. Established Nasdaq Listing and Regulatory Compliance

Siyata's existing Nasdaq listing provides a crucial foundation for Core Gaming's public market entry. It fast-tracks regulatory access, avoids the SPAC dead zone, and provides immediate institutional visibility.

Bottom Line:

With market-ready infrastructure, established telecom roots, and a sharpened focus on digital growth, Siyata brings operational backbone to match Core Gaming's content firepower. The pending $185 million merger with Core Gaming, detailed in the July 10, 2025, Form 6-K, will create a hybrid telecom-AI gaming company, with a goal of $100 million in combined 2025 revenue.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

About Siyata Mobile Inc

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and rugged mission-critical cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.









Core Gaming

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI-driven mobile games and applications developer headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven more than 780 million downloads, and reached more than 43 million monthly active users across 140 countries. Core's mission is to build globally scalable AI products that power entertainment, productivity, and creative expression.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit .

