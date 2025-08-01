Shrub Oak International School: Integrating A Vibrant Farm Into A Comprehensive Program For Autistic Students

The farm is one of many spaces at Shrub Oak where students' individualized educational and therapeutic plans come to life. Integrated directly into daily schedules, farm experiences are carefully structured to complement classroom academics, speech and occupational therapy, and targeted work on executive functioning and social communication.

Whether practicing marketing and money skills at the Little Oak Farmstand, calculating feed rations, or exploring animal biology through hands-on care of the animals on the farm, students develop critical thinking and practical math skills in authentic, memorable ways.

Building Emotional Intelligence & Real-World Confidence

"Our goal is to teach emotional intelligence and build confidence," says Stephanie, one of Shrub Oak's dedicated farm educators. "The farm does this naturally." For autistic students, this setting is especially meaningful. They learn to calm themselves in order to soothe an anxious goat, to respect boundaries-both human and animal-and to develop patience, empathy, and an awareness of others' needs through real, uncontrived moments.

The farm also provides a rich multisensory environment, offering students calming, predictable routines alongside opportunities to practice flexibility and problem-solving-goals supported throughout campus in classrooms, residential life, recreation, and therapy settings.

Fostering Independence and Community

Many students continue their growth by helping run the Little Oak Farmstand, applying farm-learned skills to a business model that demands responsibility, teamwork, and customer engagement. Whether pricing produce or balancing transactions, students gain meaningful experience that reinforces academic learning and builds independence.

Similarly, recent milestones saw students from The Pines confidently participating on the farm-feeding animals, exploring new sensory experiences, and discovering emerging interests. It is one more example of how Shrub Oak thoughtfully scaffolds every experience so that students, no matter where they begin, find their own path to success.

Guided by Passionate Educators Who Understand Autism

None of this would be possible without the creativity and deep commitment of educators like Stephanie and Alexis. More than animal caretakers, they meet students exactly where they are, adapting lessons spontaneously, building trust, and celebrating every small victory.

As Alexis shares, "The most amazing part is seeing a student light up with excitement when they discover a new interest. Watching them grow more comfortable, take initiative, and even teach each other-those are the moments that show us just how meaningful this work is."

Helping Autistic Students Grow Strong Roots for the Future

At Shrub Oak, the farm is just one of many dynamic environments that make up a comprehensive therapeutic program for autistic students-spaces where they learn that their actions matter, their voices are heard, and their achievements are deeply valued.

Shrub Oak's integration of academics, therapy, and experiential learning continues to stand as a model for what education for autistic students can be: holistic, joyful, and truly transformative.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:



The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;



The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School or to schedule a visit, please visit or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected] .

