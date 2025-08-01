Axis Wake Launches The 2026 T250, The Largest And Most Powerful Axis Ever Built

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Wake today announced the release of the all-new 2026 Axis T250, the largest and most powerful model in the brand's history. Engineered for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and foilers who want maximum space, high-performance features, and the bold Axis attitude, the T250 is built to go big-offering full-send summer experiences for crews of up to 18.

Measuring 25 feet in length, the T250 combines aggressive styling with intuitive design in a boat made for long days and bigger sessions. It features sharp new gel lines, an athletic profile, and a host of upgrades focused on comfort, control, and wake-and-wave versatility.

“This boat was made for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and foilers who go big and stay out all day,” said Bec Gange, Axis Pro Team athlete.“The T250 isn't just larger-it's stronger and more dialed-in for everything we do on the water.”

Key highlights of the 2026 Axis T250 include:



Redesigned tower with optional color customization, low-profile speaker mounts, and added headroom

Cast-metal-framed windshield with reinforced caps for added strength and durability

Helm upgrades, including Axis surf and wake presets and a one-touch Home button to power down GPS, drain ballast, center Surf Gate®, and stow Power Wedge® III

Premium interior touches, such as hinged seats, updated panel styling, recessed speakers, and optional lounge wireless charging

Wake Plus HullTM, Surf Gate®, and Power Wedge® III for scalable waves and wakes to suit any rider Fuel-efficient running surface and confident handling for better ride quality in rough water

The T250 is built on Axis Wake's core values of simplicity, performance, and style-delivering all the tools wake sports consumers need without unnecessary complexity.

“Axis boats have always been about delivering exactly what our consumers need-high performance, simplicity, and value-without unnecessary complexity,” said Rachael Green, senior vice president of production and engineering at Malibu Boats.“With the T250, we're advancing the Axis product line with a larger, more capable platform that appeals to performance-driven buyers. It's a strategic evolution that strengthens our market position while staying true to the core principles our customers trust.”

The 2026 Axis T250 is available now through Axis Wake dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20'–40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A preeminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and watersports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

For more information, visit , , , , or .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

