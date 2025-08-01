Lunar Outpost And The LEGO Group Team Up For Out-Of-This World LEGO® Technic Set

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Lunar Outpost® Moon Rover Space Vehicle set celebrates humanity's return to the Moon and the vehicles we'll drive when we get there











GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost , a pioneer in planetary mobility and space resource utilization, and the LEGO Group have debuted the LEGO® Technic Lunar Outpost® Moon Rover Space Vehicle set. The out-of-this-world collaboration is born of a shared passion for space and lunar exploration and marks the first LEGO set in partnership with a commercial space company. And with a bonus mini build in the set, LEGO builders will be able to build the Lunar Outpost rover that landed on the Moon earlier this year!

“You can't build lunar rovers like we do without being creative, imaginative, and fun,” said Justin Cyrus, founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost.“With the LEGO Group, we found a partner that lives these qualities in everything they do. Together, we created a kit that showcases our technologies to fuel the dreams of future engineers, scientists, and astronauts.”

“Not to mention,” added Justin,“we just love building with LEGO bricks; it is very special to partner with such an iconic and history-making company.”

The LEGO Technic Lunar Outpost Moon Rover Space Vehicle set includes a futuristic all-terrain Lunar Outpost-inspired rover with rocker suspension, 4-wheel steering, deployable solar panels, and a rotating arm. Builders can use the arm to lift the smaller mining rover and send it on a mission to search for water ice in the Moon regolith, then store materials in the purpose-built sample container. The bonus Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP) rover included is a model of the same MAPP rover that Lunar Outpost landed on the Moon in March 2025.

“For generations, the LEGO Group has been creating amazing space sets that empower children and space-enthusiasts to reach for the stars and expand their imaginations,” said Daniel Meehan, Creative Lead for Space at the LEGO Group.“This new Lunar Outpost LEGO Technic model builds upon this legacy, celebrating a new chapter in space exploration and the extraordinary discoveries to come.”

The Lunar Outpost and the LEGO Group partnership serves as a unique early example of the burgeoning cislunar economy. Commercial partnerships not only drive deeper awareness and excitement about the future of space but enable the sector to support new missions and discoveries. Alongside the world's biggest brands, Lunar Outpost is laying the foundation for a viable space economy––empowering humanity to expand beyond our world.

Lunar Outpost is a pioneer in planetary mobility and space resource utilization, developing advanced robotic systems for extreme environments. From enabling the first commercial rover on the Moon to supporting NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle project, Lunar Outpost is leading the way toward sustainable lunar infrastructure and a cislunar economy. With multiple missions fully contracted, the company is helping shape the future of space as an extension of the global economy. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com .

