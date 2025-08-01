50-Yr-Old Man Dies In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Bijbehara
Officials said that an unknown vehicle hit a corn seller today at Hamzapora, resulting in serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.
The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar(50) son of Ghulam Rasool Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbahara.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
