Rahul Gandhi's Frustration Due To Losing Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his SIR remarks, calling it 'frustration of repeated defeats.' He defended the EC, questioned Congress' voter base, and said 99.9% of Bihar residents have filled the forms. 'Why fear clean-up if you're genuine?' he asked.
