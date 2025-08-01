Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Gandhi's Frustration Due To Losing Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad


2025-08-01 09:01:54
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his SIR remarks, calling it 'frustration of repeated defeats.' He defended the EC, questioned Congress' voter base, and said 99.9% of Bihar residents have filled the forms. 'Why fear clean-up if you're genuine?' he asked.

